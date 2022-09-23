Update on Woonsocket Remains

Submit Release
The Office of the State Medical Examiners at the Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) has identified the second of two decedents recovered at a home in Woonsocket on September 19th as Daniel Grabowski. Earlier this week, RIDOH identified the other decedent recovered in the home as Susan Menard. The cause of death for Susan Menard was determined to be chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The cause of death for Daniel Grabowski was determined to be type 2 diabetes.

