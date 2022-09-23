Gregg Marcus, Insurance Broker in New York, New York Was Featured in Disrupt Magazine

Gregg Marcus is a commercial property and casualty insurance broker based in New York, New York

Gregg Marcus is a commercial lender and property and casualty insurance broker based in New York, New York.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gregg Marcus is a commercial lender and property and casualty insurance broker based in New York, New York. He was recently featured in Disrupt Magazine in which he discussed the keys to finding good property and casualty insurance. Disrupt Magazine is a Puerto Rico based alternative education company built for tomorrow’s thought leaders, innovators and disruptors. They educate and inspire young latino entrepreneurs to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy. Disrupt Magazine is the #1 educational platform for democratizing access to entrepreneurial education in Puerto Rico. It connects millions of members with some of the world's most successful and disruptive entrepreneurs.

Mr. Gregg Marcus is a well respected property and casualty insurance broker including work with commercial property and casualty insurance. Mr. Marcus is located in New York, New York where he helps clients to assess and purchase property insurance to provide coverage for their commercial and business properties. Additionally, he works to meet the needs of his customers for casualty insurance that will provide liability coverage to help protect them in the case that they are found legally responsible for an accident that causes injuries to another person or damage to another person’s belongings. Mr. Marcus also works in the commercial lending arena, assisting clients and business owners with a wide range of financing options. In his Disrupt Magazine interview, Gregg Marcus was asked about some of the important factors in finding and acquiring meaningful property and casualty insurance.

According to Mr. Marcus, some of the keys to finding good property and casualty insurance are:

“1. Make sure you are insuring your property for the correct value. If your property is under-insured, you may not have enough coverage to rebuild in the event of a total loss. On the other hand, if your property is over-insured, you will be paying more for your insurance than necessary.

2. Make sure you understand the different types of coverage available and purchase the coverage that is right for your business. For example, if you are a property owner, you will need to purchase property insurance. If you are a business owner, you will need to purchase liability insurance.

3. Shop around and compare prices from different insurance companies. There is a wide range of prices for similar coverage from different insurance companies. By shopping around, you can find the best price for the coverage you need.

4. Make sure you have the right type and amount of coverage for your needs. There is no one-size-fits-all insurance policy, so it’s important to work with an experienced broker like Gregg Marcus to make sure you’re getting the right coverage for your specific situation.”

As an industry veteran with decades of experience, Gregg Marcus is able to provide advice on a wide range of topics and to give expert insights into the property and casualty insurance industry. Mr. Marcus seeks to assist individuals with their commercial property insurance needs in addition to commercial lending.

To read the article in full, please visit https://disruptmagazine.com/gregg-marcus-discusses-the-keys-to-finding-good-property-and-casualty-insurance/

About Gregg Marcus

Gregg Marcus is a well respected property and casualty insurance broker including work with commercial property and casualty insurance. Mr. Marcus is located in New York, where he helps clients to assess and purchase property insurance to provide coverage for their commercial and business properties. Additionally, he works to meet the needs of his customers for casualty insurance that will provide liability coverage to help protect them in the case that they are found legally responsible for an accident that causes injuries to another person or damage to another person’s belongings. Mr. Marcus also works in the commercial lending arena, assisting clients and business owners with a wide range of financing options.



