Engage2Excel Recognized for Candidate Experience Excellence as a Winner of the 2022 Global Candidate Experience (CandE) Award

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 23, 2022 -- Engage2Excel, Inc., an industry-leading provider of recruitment, recognition, and engagement solutions, has been recognized for its commitment to exceptional talent experiences and recipient of a 2022 Global Candidate Experience Award by Talent Board.

"As an organization, we pride ourselves on 'living what do', one of our corporate values. Not only do we provide our clients with best-in-class candidate experience solutions, but internally we focus on providing the best experience possible for candidates that want to work at our organization," says Isabelle Lavigne, Global VP of HR at Engage2Excel Group. "Receiving this recognition is an incredible honor. We appreciate that our entire team, including our hiring managers and leaders, work hard every day to provide a great experience to our candidates and employees."

This year, 150 unique companies participated in the 2022 Global CandE Awards Benchmark Research Program. Winners were identified through a comprehensive data analysis based on their candidates' satisfaction survey scores. The candidates who were surveyed were both those who were hired as well as those who were rejected. The total experience from a candidate's perspective is what was measured.

"The candidate experience has gained significant visibility in today's labor market and the war for talent," says Darren Findley, President, Recruitment Solutions of Engage2Excel Group. "Employers are challenged with engaging talent internally and externally to create an impactful experience that ensures they are finding the best people, but also keeping good people in their organization."

Engage2Excel's participation highlights the value its organization places on creating positive candidate experiences that have led to positive business outcomes. The 2022 Global Candidate Experience Award will be presented at their annual gala in November.

Click here to view the complete list of winning companies.

About Engage2Excel Group

The Engage2Excel group of companies creates engaging career and consumer experiences. Its Career Experience Suite (CXS) provides recruitment, onboarding, employee recognition, manager development, and employee survey solutions tailored to each organization and designed to help clients find and keep their talent. With over 3,000 client partners, Engage2Excel has a proud heritage of developing innovative solutions that improve competitive advantage and boost bottom-line results.

About Talent Board

Founded in 2011, Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience. Talent Board delivers annual recruiting and hiring industry benchmark research that highlights accountability, fairness and the business impact of candidate experience.

