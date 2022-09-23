Petroleum Services Association of Canada Announces Rebrand to ENSERVA

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada's energy industry is transforming, and so is Enserva (the "Association") – today, our Association is proud to officially announce our rebrand from our previous identity as the Petroleum Services Association of Canada to our new moniker, Enserva. This exciting rebrand better reflects who our Association is and where we are going.



For over 40 years, our Association has championed Canadian energy. Our roots run deep in the petroleum industry. Our future lies in the interconnected energy industry, where all verticals need the services, suppliers and manufacturers we represent.

For our team, board, and members, this is more than a name change. The Enserva brand is meant to commit the organization to continually serve our members' and communities needs in everything we do. To showcase the kind of value our members can expect, we are launching our ESG playbook to members today. This toolkit, developed with the expertise of leading ESG professionals, supports our members in implementing ESG strategies to enable greater efficiency and opportunity in their businesses and to be catalysts for positive impacts in their communities. We are also rolling out our Advocacy Roadmap to members that outlines our industry advocacy plans and policy solutions as we continue to be collaborators on the road to NetZero.

The launch of our rebrand also includes a new logo that better represents the direction of our brand. The layers represent the three origins of energy on our planet: underground (warm grey), on the surface (green), and in the sky (blue), and the three sectors of our membership, services, supply and manufacturing.

We are so excited to share our new identity with you. Together, as members, and future members, we can unlock Canadian energy to make the world a better place.

"Our members are the innovators and solution-finders of Canada's energy services, supply and manufacturing sector. They are the ones leading in meaningful contributions to the global energy challenge. At Enserva, we are the energy behind the energy." – Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, Enserva

"The energy industry is transforming, and so are we. We are thrilled to announce that we are now Enserva – a bold brand chosen to better reflect who we are and where we are going. AMGAS is proud to be apart of Enserva, an organization that so tirelessly supports Canada's energy services, supply and manufacturing sector." - January McKee, Board Chair of Enserva and President of AMGAS

"This new modern name and logo reflects the direction of the industry where Canada continues to have a bright future as one of the world's most important sources of energy from all sources. Tenaris is also investing in this direction and is pleased to be a part of Enserva." - David McHattie, Vice President, Institutional Relations Tenaris Canada and Vice Chair of Enserva

"Our energy service sector is vital to the success and sustainability of Alberta's energy industry. Working with oil and gas producers, service companies have provided thousands of jobs for Albertans and helped pump the lifeblood of this industry. I have no doubt this will continue under this bold new brand." - Hon. Minister Savage, Minister of Energy Alberta

"Congratulations on the rebrand of your organization to reflect the evolution of this vital sector in our province. I wish you much success as you continue to champion sustainable Canadian energy." - Hon. Minister Jim Reiter, Minister of Energy & Resources, Saskatchewan

"Canada's world class energy services industry is evolving to address society's needs. As is the Association that has represented those service industries over the past decades. The growing number of companies serving a diverse, efficient, and environmentally-advanced industry is well-served with a new brand that represents them and their role in Canada's economy. ‘Enserva' is a great new brand. Congratulations to Gurpreet Lail and all her team for capturing the essence of her members' role in Canada's future." - Greg McLean, Member of Parliament, Calgary-Centre

"As proud members of Enserva, Schlumberger Canada Limited are extremely pleased with the new name, image, and inclusive positioning of the association that reflects our shared values." - Matt Bryan, President Schlumberger Canada

"To me, the new name and image are in complete synch with the associations positioning that better meets the demands of membership and the change imperative that is occurring in today's energy sector. We at Schlumberger Canada continue to be proud members of Enserva and could not be more on board with the new name, image, leadership team and all-inclusive direction of the association." - Mark O'Byrne, President Palliser Production Management Limited (a Schlumberger Company)

"YWE is encouraged by PSAC changing their name to Enserva reflect the evolving energy industry. Service Companies are the backbone of our traditional O&G and emerging new energy source construction and maintenance and this name change reflects their readiness to support the industry with all of their needs going further." – Katie Smith-Parent, Young Women in Energy

For more information about Enserva and details about membership, please visit enserva.ca.

Media inquiries

Amanda LeBlanc

aleblanc@enserva.ca

403-850-8068

Manager, Communications and Stakeholder Relations

About Enserva

Enserva is a national trade organization representing Canada's energy services, supply, and manufacturing sectors on behalf of our member companies and the over 400,000 sector workers across the country. We are the energy sector's innovators and solution-finders. We work together to make the world a better place by unlocking Canadian energy to reduce energy poverty and assure energy security.