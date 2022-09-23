Media Advisory - New launch attempt for Artemis I

LONGUEUIL, QC, Sept. 23, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - NASA is assessing readiness for a September 27 launch attempt of the Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System (SLS) rocket as part of the Artemis I mission to the Moon. If confirmed, the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) will host a special launch viewing event at its headquarters.

CSA astronaut David Saint-Jacques will be at the event, and CSA experts will be on site and available for interviews. The event will also be broadcasted on the CSA's YouTube channel and Facebook page.

This uncrewed test flight will mark the return to the Moon after almost 50 years and the beginning of a new era of lunar exploration. Following a successful Artemis I mission, a CSA astronaut will take part in Artemis II, the first crewed mission to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Date: September 27, 2022 (TBC)



Time: 11:20 a.m. ET (TBC)



What: Artemis I launch event at the CSA



Who: David Saint-Jacques, CSA astronaut

Kumudu Jinadasa, Program Lead, Astronauts, Life Sciences and Space Medicine



Where: John H. Chapman Space Centre

6767 Route de l'Aéroport

Saint-Hubert, Quebec

More information

Information kit – Artemis missions

Canada's role in Moon exploration

Website: https://asc-csa.gc.ca/

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Canadian Space Agency