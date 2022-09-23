Next Level3 Cybersecurity Solution Achieves SOC 2 Compliance

The cybersecurity company's SOC 2 compliance demonstrates NL3's commitment to maintaining effective controls to protect passwordless customer data in systems and operations

WILMINGTON, Del. (PRWEB) September 23, 2022

Next Level3 Software, the only next-gen MFA+ extension for enhanced login credential protection that turns hot accounts into inaccessible, accounts when not in use, announced it has achieved compliance certification for System and Organization Controls 2 (SOC 2) Type 1. To achieve this critical third-party assessment, Next Level3 underwent a rigorous independent audit by ByteChek Assurance to make sure that Next Level3's cybersecurity protocols and use of data for its policy management, user enablement, and vulnerability management solutions meet the strict data security requirements of SOC 2.

In Gartner's 2022 View from the Board of Directors Survey, it found that 88% of company boards now classify cybersecurity as a business risk. This is a stark contrast to the previous sentiment that cybersecurity breaches are a technical IT problem.

As CEO Steven Sholtis shares "We are honored that the Next Level3 system has been recognized in our first assessment to meet the SOC 2 security protocols. SOC 2 provides a framework to assess companies that have and maintain best practices to ensure its reliability, security, and operational capabilities are best of class."

Developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) as a voluntary standard for service organizations, SOC 2 specifies how organizations should manage customer data, based on the following Trust Services Criteria: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

To read more and request NL3's SOC 2 report, please visit the NextlLevel3.com compliance page.

About Next Level3 Software

Next Level3 (NL3) helps board rooms and cybersecurity support teams gain control of their authentication so that they can prevent the most pressing cyber-attacks and threats. Through its enhanced MFA+ cybersecurity locking solution, NL3 changes the authentication flow of account credential verification for internal-based teams, project-based teams, and SaaS end-users. From policy management and user enablement solutions to vulnerability management dashboards, NL3's real-time MFA+ account protection and fraud monitoring logs can take your cybersecurity tech stack to the next level.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2022/MM/prweb18916365.htm