Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group, LLC, Featured in Disrupt Magazine

OAKBROOK TERRACE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anthony Pellegrino, founder of Goldstone Financial Group, LLC, was recently featured in Disrupt Magazine where he offered advice on inflation and the current economy. Disrupt Magazine is a Puerto Rico based alternative education company built for tomorrow’s thought leaders, innovators and disruptors. They educate and inspire young latino entrepreneurs to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy. Disrupt Magazine is the #1 educational platform for democratizing access to entrepreneurial education in Puerto Rico. It connects millions of members with some of the world's most successful and disruptive entrepreneurs.

Anthony Pellegrino explained what inflation is as well as how it can affect a person’s portfolio and retirement prospects: “Inflation is a rise in the general level of prices of goods and services in an economy over a period of time. The main cause of inflation is too much money chasing too few goods and services. This situation results in higher prices for goods and services. The most effective way to combat inflation is by increasing productivity, which will lead to more goods and services being produced and available for purchase, thereby keeping prices stable.”

Regarding the current state of the economy, Mr. Pellegrino stated: “CNBC recently reported that 77% of retirees stated that their biggest concern about retirement right now is inflation. And it’s for good reason because inflation rates have soared to their highest rate in forty years, but here’s something that’s even more interesting, well-known economist and inflation expert Peter Schiff recently said that ‘if we measured consumer prices the same way that we did back in 1982, the inflation rate in 2021 would be roughly 15%,’ which would be the highest in our country’s history.”

Mr. Pellegrino went on to comment: “Everyone knows that what we are paying right now is more than we have ever paid for things like gasoline, groceries, and household staples. Although the “Fed” has said that these issues are transitory it has become apparent that is not the case. And so for anyone who is looking to retire, the idea of ongoing persistent inflation is worrisome.”

When discussing what that would mean for retirees, Anthony Pellegrino replied, “Let me ask you a question, ‘What was your house worth 20 or 30 years ago versus what it’s worth today?’ So it’s not a night and day difference, but if you think about what it’s going to be worth 20 to 30 years from now, the biggest mistake people are making is basing their retirement goals based on what the price of things are today, not what they’re going to be 10-20 years from now.”

About Anthony Pellegrino, Founder of Goldstone Financial Group, LLC

Goldstone Financial Group's Anthony Pellegrino has dedicated his practice to not only assisting individuals in planning for their financial futures, but also to remaining by their side as a partner in accomplishing their goals. He creates financial programs that aim to provide regular, predictable profits despite market changes and risks. He accomplishes this by prioritizing the demands of his clientele. Anthony Pellegrino, as a fiduciary, has a legal obligation to prioritize his customers' needs over his own and is held to a higher ethical standard than non-fiduciary advisors.

Anthony Pellegrino was named one of the Top 10 Advisors in America in 2013 and ranked in the Top 1% of all Safe Money Specialists in the country. He has also been recognized as a Five Star Wealth Manager by Chicago Magazine twice, based on customer and peer votes. This is a consumer-based financial services award presented to wealth managers in the Chicago area who received the greatest overall client satisfaction scores. Pellegrino's rising popularity led him to share the stage with former President George W. Bush at the Ronald Reagan International Trade Center in Washington, D.C. He considers himself fortunate to be regarded as a financial expert in the Chicagoland area. Anthony Pellegrino has passed the Series 65 securities examination and is an Investment Adviser Representative. He also holds an Illinois insurance license.

More than 1,500 clients have been helped by Anthony Pellegrino and Goldstone Financial Group, LLC to bridge the wage gap during retirement by using accounts with lifetime income features to guarantee earnings and provide a paycheck for life.Pellegrino also provides professional asset management services through a broad range of actively managed accounts and assets. On Sunday mornings, Anthony Pellegrino can be seen on CBS as the co-host of the television show "Securing Your Financial Future." The show previously broadcast on WLS 890AM radio station for five years, where it was regarded as one of Chicago's most listened to* financial and economic radio discussion shows. In his spare time and work at Goldstone Financial Group, LLC Anthony Pellegrino enjoys spending time in the Elmhurst community with his wife and three children. He has a passion for supporting the U.S. military and is an active advocate and sponsor of the USO and Operation Support Our Troops.