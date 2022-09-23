Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,462 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,557 in the last 365 days.

Cement reproductive rights in California’s Constitution

In summary

Proposition 1 is on the November ballot to shore up the rights we’re losing at the federal level and to reaffirm the idea that basic decisions about reproductive health care should lie with individuals, not government officials.

By Cary Franklin, Special to CalMatters

Cary Franklin, a constitutional lawyer, is the McDonald/Wright Chair of Law at the University of California, Los Angeles, and the faculty director at the Center on Reproductive Health, Law and Policy.

The quest by anti-abortion lawmakers to strip pregnant people and their families of the power to make reproductive decisions and to give that power to the government leaves us all vulnerable—especially since the June ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court threatens not only abortion rights, but all rights protected under the right to privacy.

It’s important for California to shore up the rights we’re losing at the federal level and to reaffirm the idea that basic decisions about reproductive health care should lie with individuals, not government officials. 

That is why Proposition 1 is on the November ballot. 

Prop. 1 will explicitly enshrine protections for abortion and contraception in the California Constitution. Protecting these rights by name will ensure that even in the face of any future political shifts in the state Legislature or state courts, a person’s fundamental right to abortion and to use or refuse contraception will be protected in California.

Let’s set the record straight on what the proposition does or doesn’t do. Prop. 1:

  • Secures the right of Californians to decide for themselves if and when to grow their families, and it keeps personal medical decisions where they belong: between patients and their medical providers. Enshrining these liberties explicitly in the state Constitution prevents activist judges in the future from holding that the privacy protections in the California Constitution do not extend to abortion. 
  • Amends the California Constitution to “expressly include an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.” This provision is worded in broad terms because that’s the nature of constitutional provisions: Their purpose is to articulate general principles and identify basic rights—enabling legislatures to fill in the details. That’s why criticism by anti-abortion forces that Prop. 1 doesn’t reference the term “viability” is so misplaced. “Viability” is not a term that belongs in the California Constitution. It is not a legal term. It is a medical term—and a complicated and hard-to-define one at that. This is one of the only issues on which the conservative justices who decided the case that overturned abortion rights agree with the major medical associations: The court devotes pages in its ruling to attacking the notion that viability is a legally meaningful line. 
  • Preserves legal protections Californians enjoy and strongly support. It is the opponents of Prop. 1 who are seeking radical change. Their ultimate agenda is to take personal medical decisions out of the hands of individuals—and out of the health care settings, where they belong—and turn them over to politicians and law enforcement. That is not what Californians want.  

After Prop. 1 passes, doctors will still be subject to the same medical licensing and professional ethics standards. The state Legislature will still be able to legislate where abortion and contraception are concerned.

We want to live in a state where pregnant people can safely access the health care they need, where doctors are able to practice medicine and help their patients without fear, and where individuals and not the government are entitled to make the most basic and fundamental decisions about our reproductive lives. That is what Prop. 1 secures for future generations.

You just read:

Cement reproductive rights in California’s Constitution

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.