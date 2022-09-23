CalMatters, Milken Institute explore the path to green and blue jobs

In summary A free panel discussion on Oct. 4 is the latest in the Future of Work series focused on California’s economic recovery.

Despite significant advances in renewable energy, biotech, and life sciences jobs, there’s no clear path from generating breakthrough discoveries to creating accessible jobs.

Industries and sectors cluster in specific regions, often making it difficult to extend into new areas. And while some communities have attracted investment through less expensive labor and real estate, many still seek more secure pathways from innovation to quality employment.

What must California do to make these green and blue job opportunities readily available? What tools will help under-served populations pursue and access careers in these fields?

This free virtual event is set for noon-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4. Register today.

CalMatters reporter Nadia Lopez will moderate the panel. Speakers include:

This discussion is part of the Future of Work series, conversations hosted by CalMatters and the Milken Institute exploring California’s recovery from recession and progress toward an economy centered on equity, mobility and opportunity.

The Milken Institute is a nonprofit, nonpartisan think tank that helps people build meaningful lives, in which they can experience health and well-being, pursue effective education and gainful employment, and access the resources required to create ever-expanding opportunities for themselves and their broader communities.