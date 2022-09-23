NOWPayments Fully Supports Ethereum Proof-of-Work

The Amsterdam-based crypto payment gateway made ETHW available for payments, donations, and payouts.

/EIN News/ -- AMSTERDAM, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOWPayments, a crypto payment gateway, announced that they are fully supporting Ethereum Proof-of-Work and providing several use cases for the coin.

After Ethereum went from Proof-of-Work to Proof-of Stake consensus algorithm, some of the PoW ETH proponents made sure that the Proof-of-Work version of the Ethereum blockchain will keep functioning. NOWPayments made available for payments not only the Ethereum PoS, but also the new ETHW asset that has been released in the following 24 hours after the hard fork.

NOWPayments made sure that ETHW works smoothly as payment, donation and payout tool to all partners around the world.

Features and benefits of accepting ETHW with NOWpayments:

Fully available ETHW payments, donations, and payouts.

ETHW works great for micropayments due to low transaction fees, so it's a reasonable solution for e-commerce stores, Twitch streamers, charities and everyone who wishes to accept crypto in any amount. Low service fees

Starting at 0.5% per transaction. 24/7 support

Around-the-clock support will quickly answer any ETHW payment-related questions. Autoconversion feature

Let customers pay in ETH PoS and accept ETHW and vice versa. Be the first merchant to enjoy the benefits of ETHW!

Be ahead of competitors and accept ETHW before anyone else does

Further updates regarding ETHW payments will follow. Reach out to partners@nowpayments.io to learn more details about ETHW.

About NOWPayments

NOWPayments is a crypto payment gateway that lets merchants and businesses accept crypto in 150+ cryptocurrencies, with auto coin conversion available. It also offers a Mass Payments solution, crypto donation tools, and supports fiat conversion. Regardless of what crypto customers pay with, merchants can choose to accept the coins they prefer - NOWPayments converts them automatically.

The company provides merchants with a variety of tools: API, invoices, donation widget, buttons, as well as plugins for WooCommerce, ZenCart, PrestaShop, Opencart, WHMCS, Magento 2, and others.

NOWPayments is a non-custodial payment gateway, which means that all payments will be instantly transferred to an individual's wallet that only they can have access to.

Contact Information:

Pauline L

Marketing Manager

pauline.l@nowpayments.io



