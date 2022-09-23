Urinary Incontinence Market Statistics | 6.8% CAGR, $19.34 billion| 2030

Urinary Incontinence Market generated $10.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Urinary Incontinence Market generated $10.12 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $19.34 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Advent of innovative urinary incontinence devices, surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures, shift from conventional solutions to novel urinary incontinent products, and efficiency in the prevention of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) drive the growth of the global urinary incontinence market. However, lack of awareness regarding urinary incontinence devices, post-operative complications, and surge in concerns toward disposable products hinder the market growth. Rise in healthcare expenditures in the developing economies and increase in technology integration present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Outpatient clinics for urinary incontinence, benign prostatic hyperplasia, infertility, sexual medicine, benign scrotal conditions, renal stone, and bladder stone were mostly affected during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moreover, there was significant reduction in several types of non-urgent surgical treatments as healthcare staff has been shifted to take care of Covid-infected patients.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global urinary incontinence market based on product, incontinence type, end user, and region.

Based on product, the disposables segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly four-fifths of the total share, and is expected to continue its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the devices segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share of the global urinary incontinence market, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. However, the home care segment is expected to witness the largest CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global urinary incontinence market analyzed in the research include Becton, Dickinson and Company (C.R. Bard Inc.), Caldera Medical, Boston Scientific Corporation, ConvaTec Group plc, Coloplast A/S, Johnson and Johnson, Cook Group Inc., Medtronic plc, Laborie Medical, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, Teleflex Incorporated, Berry Global Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, Domtar Corporation, Cardinal Health, Inc., First Quality Enterprises, Inc., and others.

