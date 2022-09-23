Bravo Home Products is pleased to announce the new SuperSlide French Door Retractable Screen

French Door Screens double french door screen

Bravo Home Products is pleased to announce the new Super Slide French Door Retractable Screen is a counterbalanced retractable screen system with no stops.

VICTORIA, BC, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bravo Home Products is pleased to announce the new French Door Retractable Screen. SuperSlide is a counterbalanced retractable screen system with free sliding tracks with no stops.

Bravo Super Slide French Door Retractable Screen for French doors are manufactured using small tracks. There are no rollers or wheels, so they will not jump off the track. Instead, they glide smoothly and seamlessly to open and close.

The Super Slide French Door Screens are patented using a hydraulic clutch.

Super Slide French Door Retractable Screens can be modified for either left or right side entry.. This unique design offers a clear view with no bars in the middle. The system also offers options to control the width of the opening and provide years of trouble-free and elegant service. The Super Glide system for French Doors can be modified to stop in the middle when you install a stop & then can be unlocked to open fully. This gives homeowners flexibility when designing or renovating.

The Super Slide French Doors are manufactured for openings from 36″ to 100″ wide and up to 170″ in height. This system ensures smooth and effortless retraction and absolutely no slamming when your screen withdraws back into its housing.

The standard colour options available are white, brown, beige, and ivory. There are custom colour options available upon request. For screen door mesh choices, there are two. Standard screen mesh or solar mesh. Both options are formulated with a vinyl coating that ensures long lasting colour and strength. The standard screen mesh is stronger and more sturdier than standard fibreglass mesh. The solar coated mesh acts as a dual purpose fabric which reduces 65% of direct sunlight and provides the ultimate insect protection.

French Doors have an aesthetic appeal that achieves an elegant, timeless look from inside or outside the home. SuperSlide French Doors are precision engineered to provide protection against water infiltration. Specially engineered composite material will never absorb water, eliminating the problems commonly associated with wood and metal doors.

Enjoy the look and feel of a traditional wood door without concern about rotting, splintering, warping, rusting, mould, mildew or delamination.

SuperSlide French Doors will look great now and for years to come. With minimal maintenance, a simple wipe down and attention to the hardware every now and then will do, leaving customers with more time for the things they enjoy.

SuperSlide French Doors from Bravo Home Products meet the most stringent code requirements for winds and flying debris.

As well, these custom doors help provide year-round security against intruders and dramatically reduce outdoor noise.

When combined with insulated glass you have energy efficient doors that can significantly reduce cooling and heating costs.

SuperSlide French Doors feature ergonomic and sturdy handle design,smooth motion with speed-reducing brake for controlled retraction and a high-quality, outdoor-rated, finish.

With more than 30 years of professional experience in screening solutions, Bravo Home Products have repeatedly proven to understand the customers needs.

The goal is to provide a professional service in manufacturing and sales to ensure customer satisfaction. Bravo Home Products work with residential and commercial clients to offer tailor-made solutions. All products include a limited lifetime warranty.

Please contact Bravo Home Products to request a quote.

Call Toll Free: 1-800-446-1626