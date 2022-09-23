United States and Canada Joint Statement on Support for the Haiti Security Basket Fund

The United States and Canada are pleased to contribute to the “Joint Programme for the Haitian National Police,” a multi-donor basket fund on security in Haiti, which is managed by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in coordination with the Haitian National Police (HNP), UN Integrated Office in Haiti (BINUH), and other stakeholders. Canada launched the fund with a donation of $10 million Canadian dollars, and today the United States announced a donation of $3 million U.S. dollars to complement ongoing U.S. security assistance activities. We also would like to commend the commitments made today by Japan, the EU, and Mexico. We hope today’s event will generate additional donations by international partners in the near future.

The security basket fund aims to increase the HNP’s capacity to improve security, conduct law enforcement activities, and address some of the persistent institutional weaknesses within the HNP. Through the fund, the UN and partner nations will assist the HNP to improve its administration/logistics, train police, and strengthen operational capacity to counter gang violence in Haiti.

The mounting insecurity should be addressed with urgency to help Haiti move towards stability and sustainable development. A holistic approach is needed to re-establish security, encompassing measures to strengthen the HNP and initiatives to successfully address the socioeconomic drivers of violence, as Haiti remains one of the poorest countries in the world, with significant structural impediments to sustainable development.

Canada and the United States commend the international community for mobilizing more than $294 million in new commitments since December 2021 to support Haiti’s most pressing needs. In these very challenging times for the Haitian people, we are convinced that international partners should redouble our efforts to help the Government of Haiti ensure citizen security and improve conditions on the ground. We urge partner nations to contribute to the UN Basket Fund to restore peace and citizen security for the Haitian people. Together with the Haitian government, the United States and Canada affirm the importance of working together to support the restoration of security in Haiti in partnership with the international community.