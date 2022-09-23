"As Western Countries helped Ukraine-India Should Help Tamils, Including At UN to Refer Sri Lanka to ICC" Tamil Students
"Even Though India is a Member of the UN Human Rights Council, the Self-Appointed Core-Group on Sri Lanka Kept India Out of Their Group"
India was actively involved in Tamil issues for decades & have deep knowledge of our plight more than any other country in the world, including Sri Lanka. Indira Gandhi took Tamil Issue to UN in 1983”JAFFNA UNIVERSITY, SRI LANKA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an urgent press conference, Jaffna University Student union urged India's help to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) at the current Session of the UN Human Rights Council. "India is not only a current Member of the UN Human Rights Council, it is also our powerful and important neighbor, as well as a Regional Super Power."
— Tamil Students
The current Sri Lanka Resolution was drafted by the self appointed "Core-Group on Sri Lanka", which consists of United Kingdom, United States of America, Canada, Germany, Montenegro, North Macedonia and a lone non-western county Malawi. Even though India is a member of the Council, the "Core - Group on Sri Lanka" kept India out of their group.
"As our neighbor, we urge India to take a leadership role at UN and other international forums. If Western countries can take the lead in taking Ukraine-Russia war issue to International Criminal Court (ICC) and to International Court of Justice (ICJ), then India have all the right to take Sri Lanka issue to ICC and ICJ."
India was actively involved in our Tamil issues for decades and have very good knowledge and understanding of our plight more than any other country in the world, including Sri Lanka.
When we face abuses, it is India that first come for our aid.
For example, after the mass killing of Tamils and rape of Tamil women in 1983, hundreds of thousands of Tamils fled in small boats to India for protection. Even now there are tens of thousands of Tamil refugees still living in India. India continues to provide to Tamil refugees-even after forty years - food, shelter, education, employment and security.
Not only India gave us protection, India under the leadership of Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, took Tamil issue to the United Nations General Assembly in New York in 1983 and brought our desperate situation to the attention of the world in order to get protection for Tamils.
We again need India’s help at the UN. This is directly connected to our Safety and Security.
The issue we need India’s help is to help Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court for mass killings of Tamils and sexually assaulting and raping hundreds of Tamil women and girls by the Sri Lankan Security forces.
As a member of the UN Human Rights Council, India have the right and authority to take steps to pass a resolution to Refer Sri Lanka to International Criminal Court (ICC). As a Regional leader India have more understanding and credibility than any any other country, from distant places, who have no clue about our plight.
There is a draft resolution on Sri Lanka currently being circulated at the UN Human Rights Council, drafted by the self-appointed "Sri Lanka Core-Group".
But this draft resolution did not include the recommendation by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calling to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC) and this recommendation was endorsed by all previous UN High Commissioners for Human Rights, nine former UN Special Rapporteurs all of whom have visited Sri Lanka and wrote reports and all the members of UN Panel of Experts on Sri Lanka.
We, Jaffna University Students Union joined Tamil political parties, Members of Parliament and Civil Society groups jointly wrote a letter to the Core group of countries about the importance of Referring Sri Lanka to ICC in the resolution. But our request have been ignored by the Self Appointed Sri Lanka Core - Group of countries, who have no knowledge or understanding of our continuing plight.
Here was our request: As a Mark of Urgency Several Segments of Tamil Community Unitedly Urge UN to Refer Sri Lanka to Int'l Criminal Court ICC. https://www.einpresswire.com/article/588451342/as-a-mark-of-urgency-several-segments-of-tamil-community-unitedly-urge-un-to-refer-sri-lanka-to-int-l-criminal-court-icc
Given Tamils past experience, we are seriously worried that If Sri Lanka is not Referred to ICC, it will embolden extremely large number of troops stationed in Tamil areas to commit mass atrocities against Tamils without any hesitation, knowing well that they will not be held accountable. Please note that the same troops that are stationed in Tamil areas are the ones who killed thousands of Tamils and sexually assaulted and raped hundreds of Tamil women and girls.
We Tamils have paid a heavy price for belonging to Tamil ethnic group. For example, according to UN’s Internal Review Report on Sri Lanka, around 70 thousand Tamils were killed or unaccounted for during the final six months of the war. International Truth and Justice Project in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Furthermore, Thousands of Tamils had disappeared, including babies and children.
At this crucial time in the Resolution process, we again urge India to help at a UN forum. This time at UN Human Rights Council, to Refer Sri Lanka to the International Criminal Court (ICC).
