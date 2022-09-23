Biju brings extensive Technology Operations expertise to Top 50 accounting and advisory firm.

Frazier & Deeter, one of the nation's Top 50 accounting and advisory firms, announced today that Biju Samuel joined the firm as Chief Information Officer.

"This investment in the firm's IT infrastructure showcases our strong desire to see our brand promise further permeate our culture. Biju's expertise as an effective and innovative technology leader will help us make the necessary changes to have the latest and greatest technology and systems for our team," noted Seth McDaniel, CEO and National Managing Partner.

Biju brings over 20 years of technology operations leadership and organization development experience to the firm. Specializing in infrastructure development and management, application support and security optimization, he helps teams build efficient processes and procedures to ensure infrastructure and technologies meet the growing demands of their organization.

"I'm excited to serve as Frazier & Deeter's Chief Information Officer and join this great organization that focuses on building strong, long-term relationships with its people, clients and community," said Biju. "I look forward to helping develop and execute our vision while continuing to provide solutions to our clients' growing needs."

Previously serving as Senior Vice President of an international information technology and operations organization, Biju was responsible for leading teams to ensure technology operations enable efficiency and accelerated company growth. Other previous leadership roles focused on building robust, innovative and forward-thinking business solutions based on methodologies and engineering principles.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/biju_samuel_joins_frazier_deeter_as_chief_information_officer/prweb18916186.htm