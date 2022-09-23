StormX Adds Dogecoin Cash Back to Its Best in Class Rewards App and Browser Extension

StormX users can now earn Doge by shopping as they normally would at stores such as Nike, Hello Fresh, Walmart, Expedia, and 1,500+ other partner stores.

StormX, the mobile app and browser extension that makes earning crypto as easy as possible, announces that users can now earn Dogecoin back by shopping as they normally would at stores such as Nike, Hello Fresh, Walmart, Expedia, and 1,500+ partner stores.

To date, StormX has enabled earn & withdrawals in cryptocurrencies such as $BTC, $ETH, $LTC, $DAI, and the StormX native token $STMX, with $DOGE as the newest addition to the StormX crypto cashback list.

Simon Yu, CEO, and Co-Founder of StormX said, "Since the beginning of our Crypto Cashback journey, StormX has always strived to deliver our users the best experience possible. This means listening to the community and enabling the user to withdraw their crypto earnings in their favorite coins. Thanks to our Governance community, who voted to add Doge, we are happy to fulfill their wishes. "

To create the best product possible, StormX introduced its ‘governance' feature, which empowers the StormX community to vote on proposals put forward by the StormX team as well as community-raised proposals. On August 5th, 2022, the StormX Governance community voted on adding DOGE as a new withdrawal token using a Snapshot proposal. Cardano (ADA) was a close runner-up.

To vote for your favorite token or create a proposal, please visit the governance forum at governance.stormx.io. To learn more about StormX, please visit stormx.io and follow them on Twitter @Stormxio.

About StormX

StormX is a mobile app and browser extension that makes earning crypto as easy as possible. By offering Crypto Cashback in the form of bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, DAI, Doge, and StormX's native token (STMX), StormX allows its members to receive crypto rewards while purchasing everyday items, at their favorite stores. Boasting over 4,000,000 downloads across Android and iOS, StormX has paid out over $5M in crypto to date. With StormX, both crypto-natives and those who are new to crypto have the opportunity to earn on everyday purchases they were going to make anyway.

