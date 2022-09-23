Spherix Global Insights Delivers Cheeriodicals to Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware

EXTON, Pa., Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Colleagues from Spherix Global Insights partnered with Cheeriodicals to assemble and deliver Big Green Boxes of Cheer to pediatric patients at Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.

A team of nearly 75 employees from Spherix Global Insights came together to volunteer their time to pack more than 200 Big Green Boxes of Cheer for patients at Nemours Children's. The team wanted to come together and perform work that would benefit others in their community in need. The choice to deliver a smile to hospitalized children locally was the perfect fit for their give-back project.

The Cheeriodicals gift boxes were created to bring joy to kids during their hospital stays and contained age-appropriate magazines, activity books, puzzles, toys and the Cheeriodicals frog. These amazing cheer-up boxes are sure to provide a dose of cheer to each pediatric recipient.

"Through our work, we learn of the struggles patients face every day," said Jennifer Robinson, President of Spherix Global Insights. "Our entire team at Spherix feels passionately that we give back and support those in need, and we're honored to partner with the amazing team at Cheeriodicals and Nemours Children's Hospital to do just that. We hope we can bring even an ounce of joy to these children and make a difference in their day."

"We were excited to work with the team from Spherix Global Insights over the last two days," mentioned Gary Parisher, President of Cheeriodicals. "It's always a pleasure to partner with a company like Spherix Global Insights who realizes how important it is to give-back and make a difference in their local communities. Their entire team was on-board to provide a reason to smile to every child at Nemours Children's Hospital."

After their team packed all the Cheeriodicals cheer-up boxes, Two Men and a Truck New Castle, DE arrived and loaded all the gift boxes and delivered them to Nemours free of charge, as part of their own corporate social responsibility program.

Representatives from Spherix Global Insights were on hand at Nemours today to help unload the Cheeriodicals. The Nemours Children's Child Life specialists team managed the distribution of the Cheeriodicals to the kids and even saved a few extras to store for incoming patients over the days to come.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data & expertise to strategically partner with clients, providing the most relevant and actionable insights. Our team is responsive, connected, and passionate about the areas in which we focus. Through our partnership with pharmaceutical clients, we aim to ultimately improve the lives of patients around the globe. Visit our website for more information.

About Cheeriodicals

Cheeriodicals is a national corporate team building company that conducts in-person and virtual philanthropic events benefiting children's hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses, Veterans Hospitals, the American Cancer Society and other charity groups. For more information about Cheeriodicals, visit our website, or follow Cheeriodicals on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

About Nemours Children's Health

Nemours Children's Health is one of the nation's largest multistate pediatric health systems, which includes two free-standing children's hospitals and a network of more than 70 primary and specialty care practices. Nemours Children's seeks to transform the health of children by adopting a holistic health model that utilizes innovative, safe, and high-quality care, while also caring for the health of the whole child beyond medicine. Nemours Children's also powers the world's most-visited website for information on the health of children and teens, Nemours KidsHealth.org.

The Nemours Foundation, established through the legacy and philanthropy of Alfred I. DuPont, provides pediatric clinical care, research, education, advocacy, and prevention programs to the children, families and communities it serves. For more information, visit Nemours.org.

