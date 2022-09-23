Houston Personal Injury Lawyer Willie D. Powells III Makes Gold Sponsor Donation to Alma Mater’s Annual Gala

Proud South Texas College of Law alumnus and Houston personal injury lawyer, Willie D. Powells III South Texas College of Law Houston’s Annual Black Tie Gala

The donation supports law students’ scholarships at the South Texas College of Law, Houston’s oldest law school.

HOUSTON , TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III and Associates, PLLC, is proud to support this year’s South Texas College of Law Houston’s Annual Black Tie Gala as a Gold Sponsor, which funds scholarships for its law students.

“As an alum of the South Texas College of Law, it is an honor to give back to the college that helped me on my path as a personal injury lawyer in Houston,” said President and CEO, Willie Powells III. “Being able to support future lawyers through this scholarship fund is incredibly important to us.”

After graduating from the South Texas College of Law where he obtained a Doctorate of Jurisprudence, Willie Powells III received his Master’s in Business Administration at Houston Baptist University before opening his own private law firm, where he has helped win his clients millions of dollars in settlements for personal injury cases. The firm provides top level legal representation for a range of injury cases, including but not limited to: car, motorcycle or truck accidents, catastrophic injuries such as head, spine, and burn injuries, drunk driving injury accidents, and wrongful death claims.

Powells is passionate about both serving his clients with an extraordinary level of service and compassion during their times of need and supporting his local community through donations and advocacy. The law firm was recently recognized by The City of Houston and Mayor Sylvester Turner, receiving a “City of Houston Community Outreach Proclamation” for its charitable contributions and community outreach.

The Law Offices of Willie D. Powells III is a proud member of The National Black Lawyers Top 100 and the National Academy of Personal Injury Attorneys. Powells has been named in the Top Attorneys of North America – Millionaires Edition. He is also a 2019 Power Lawyer, and a Litigator of the Year in 2020 by the American Institute of Trial Lawyers. He was also named in the institute’s Top 10 Best Attorneys for Client Satisfaction award four years in a row.

Last year’s Annual Black Tie Gala raised over $275,000 for student scholarships. This year’s gala begins the law school’s centennial celebration and takes place on Saturday, September 24 at 6:30 PM at The Revaire event space in Houston, Texas. There will be live entertainment, dancing, dinner, and a live auction supporting the law school’s scholarship fund.