ANY BUSINESS NEEDS A SOUL
Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ as the best Entrepreneurs to live in this worldTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Tracy Emerick uses his experience in marketing to highlight the best skills of Jesus Christ and Steve Jobs and how entrepreneurs can gain from them.
As the saying goes, "Hard work pays off". This is not true all the time when it comes to establishing a business. Sometimes, what is needed is compassion and patience. These traits, as all Christians know, are of Jesus Christ. His unconditional love and compassion for people have been an inspiration and can also be embodied by any aspiring entrepreneur.
The author also uses Steve Jobs' ability to create a handy and user-friendly technology that everyone can surely adapt to easily. This is potentially a strength and can be used by entrepreneurs to think of ways to design and make a product easy to use. With this as a strength, the possibilities are truly endless.
Tracy Emerick also talks about the soul of any human being. This is also the most important inner motivator for any passion or career one pursues. Entrepreneurs will fail and businesses will fail if they do not immerse themselves in their work with soul.
The tips and tricks for being a prosperous business owner will surely be provided in this book by Tracy Emerick. Pick up a copy of Tracy Emerick's "Extreme Entrepreneurs: Steve Jobs and Jesus Christ," which is offered on Amazon and all other top online book retailers.
