Universal Systems, Inc. (OTC: UVSS) Provides Shareholder Updates

/EIN News/ -- SHERIDAN, WY, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, Inc. (OTC: UVSS) announces multiple key shareholder updates. Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, states, “We are both excited and proud to provide this especially important shareholder update outlining our progress with our multiple film, music, and web3 projects and their incoming revenue streams. Our leadership team has been incredibly busy completing the projects started last year and have added to the project list with new agreements bringing Digital Distro to generating revenues and increasing shareholder value.”

The Company is proud to announce that it has completed a Memorandum of Understanding with Concept Source, LLC. The MOU allowed for the starting of art design, film production, development, and Web3 consulting on the SeeMyNFT Platform. The joint development efforts have progressed rapidly and as such both entities have moved forward with drafting a Joint Venture and Operating Agreements for revenue distribution and ownership of developed assets. The Joint Venture agreement is expected to be completed by October 10 th , 2022, and the company intends to provide announcements regarding the projects already in development and revenue projections for 4 th Quarter 2022.

“Man in the White Van” - We have met multiple times with Garrison Film leadership to finalize our contractual responsibilities for the musical soundtrack and music videos for the feature film, “Man in the White Van” directed by Warren Skeels and produced by Garrison Film with Legion M Entertainment. Our team is coordinating the release of the Social Media Influencer plan, musical soundtrack, and music videos. We expect Garrison to announce the release date shortly.

, a metaverse technology company dedicated to helping vets with a HIPAA Complaint & Decentralized Metaverse solutions. Our Chief Technology Officer, Alessandro Patti is working alongside, CEO, Rob Bell, to develop an innovative next generation solution to helping vets. Digital Distro Wallet and Digital Distro Marketplace - We believe that in the 4Q2022, we will be allowing partners, prospects, and clients, to mint and place NFT’s on the upcoming proprietary Digital Distro Marketplace.

Mr. Lane states, “The short-term goal for the next six months at Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro is to generate profitable revenues streams with upfront fees paid to the company for our Film & Music Production, Web3/NFT Consulting Sales, and Social Brand Influence. Our long-term goal is to develop a library of assets that provides a 15–20-year stream of royalties for our shareholders.”

Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO of Universal Systems, Inc./Digital Distro, concludes, “We also want to reiterate that no reverse split is planned, and we are confident in the direction of the company.”

About Digital Distro, Inc./ Universal Systems, Inc.

Universal Systems, Inc. / Digital Distro, Inc. (OTC: UVSS) is a subsidiary of Critical Solutions, Inc. The focus of the incoming company is multi-media production (film & music), media distribution, Web3 services, and bringing social brand influence on film and music productions. Mr. Andrew Lane, CEO, is well known for his numerous credits including work with Disney while also managing talent that has a collective following of over half billion social followers. The company is currently in negotiations for musical scores, soundtrack development, and original music composition for two upcoming feature productions.

Also note the company has updated its Twitter address to https://twitter.com/Digi_Distro .

About SeeMyNFT.page and Concept Source, LLC

The SeeMyNFT.page platform is a best of breed Web3 NFT platform. The platform supports a wide variety of global marketplaces and collectables platforms. The SeeMyNFT platform is widely recognized for wallet development, marketplace development, and accounting ledger functionality and transparency.

About “Man in the White Van” Feature Film

Garrison Film’s first feature length film entitled; “Man in the White Van” can be found at www.Garrisonfilm.com . The feature film, “Man in the White Van” is a thriller set in 1970’s Florida. The script and screenplay are based on a true story of a serial killer in the deep south.

