Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,157 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 251,418 in the last 365 days.

Saudi Arabia’s National Day

I congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the United States of America on the occasion of its National Day.

More than eight decades of partnership, cooperation, and friendship unite the people of the United States of America and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.  Building on President Biden’s historic visit to Jeddah, we are deepening our strategic partnership across a range of shared priorities.  Together, we are working to promote regional security, achieve a durable peace in Yemen, advance clean energy cooperation and space exploration, confront global health challenges, and increase technological cooperation and access in 5G and 6G technologies. May our work together in the coming year be successful and continue to benefit the security and prosperity of our people, the region, and the world.  

I extend my best wishes to the people of Saudi Arabia for a joyous National Day and a successful year ahead.

You just read:

Saudi Arabia’s National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.