Saudi Arabia’s National Day

I congratulate the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on behalf of the United States of America on the occasion of its National Day.

More than eight decades of partnership, cooperation, and friendship unite the people of the United States of America and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Building on President Biden’s historic visit to Jeddah, we are deepening our strategic partnership across a range of shared priorities. Together, we are working to promote regional security, achieve a durable peace in Yemen, advance clean energy cooperation and space exploration, confront global health challenges, and increase technological cooperation and access in 5G and 6G technologies. May our work together in the coming year be successful and continue to benefit the security and prosperity of our people, the region, and the world.

I extend my best wishes to the people of Saudi Arabia for a joyous National Day and a successful year ahead.