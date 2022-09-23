Companies that deliver on what women want will win the war for talent
Women’s Choice Award® shares the changing needs of female employees and and recognizes the Best Companies to Work
We recognize that gender discrepancies are very real in the workplace, and knowing we can help women to choose an organization that supports her values is core to our mission.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meeting the needs of women in the workforce is smart business considering nearly 55% of the workforce is women.
— Delia Passi, CEO and Founder of the Women’s Choice Award
While there is still a large gap to create equality and diversity in the workforce, associations such as the American Business Women’s Association which advocates for women and the Women’s Choice Award which recognizes companies that meet the preferences of working women regardless of race, age and family status, help simplify the job search for women.
Research by WomenCertified Inc. concluded that overall benefit packages improved greatly after the pandemic. In fact, many of the general benefits including HSA health plans, financial retirement offerings, ESGs, tuition reimbursement and career development programs were all improving over the last several years, with those benefits being offered by over 90% of the top Fortune 300 companies. However, benefits that would be attractive to women were still lacking, with subsidized child care only offered by 56% of Fortune 300 companies. Additionally, while wellness was included in the #1 spot, only 59% of Fortune 300 companies offered gym reimbursement, and 63% offered lactation rooms. Maternity benefits ranged widely even among the Fortune 300, and fertility assistance benefits were only offered by a meager 15% of these companies. U.S. companies have a long way to go to match up with other developed nations when it comes to focusing on women’s benefits, but things are improving. If corporations want women to bring their full force of the working efforts back, then more will still need to be done. In the meantime, those corporations that rise to the top in terms of benefit packages will be well advised to ensure visibility and transparency in their offerings to attract and retain top talent.
“Validation by others and corporate transparency are key factors when choosing the best company to work for, and finally there is a trusted award that does the homework for her and recognizes those companies that deliver on their commitment to empower women and value what matters most to their employees,” said Delia Passi, CEO and Founder of the Women’s Choice Award and former publisher of Working Mother and Working Woman magazines. “We recognize that gender discrepancies are very real in the workplace, and knowing we can help women to choose an organization that supports her values is core to our mission.”
The objective of the Women’s Choice Award Best Companies to Work for Women, Diversity & Millennials is to identify companies that best 1) meet the general needs of all working women especially those that placed high on her list such as offering work-life balance and well-being, 2) help women of multicultural backgrounds to navigate the workplace by dismantling systematic barriers and closing race-based gaps, and 3) help millennial women grow professionally and advance their careers while also catering to their active lifestyle. To view the ‘Best Companies to Work For’ methodology details, visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-companies-to-work-for-methodology.
It’s important to note that the recent health pandemic created significant and enduring changes in the employment market and work/life balance and significant societal movements toward equality and racial justice. While recruiting and retention of employees continues to be challenging across most industries, those companies that strive to stay on top of what employees want and communicate those efforts will continue to attract top talent. A recent Gallup study found that “organizations must communicate a specific and dynamic value proposition to attract female talent [post pandemic]”. The study found that the number one factor for women when considering a new job was greater work-life balance including well-being benefits. Additionally, 52% of women are looking for an organization that is diverse and inclusive, a 23-point spread over those needs from men. A company’s transparency for their Diversity and Inclusion programs is significant for women, as it is an early means to determine their potential future growth at any given organization.
The following companies have partnered with the Women’s Choice Award to empower women in the workplace.
- Eastman
- Honeywell International
- International Paper
- KMK Consulting Inc.
To view the full list of awarded companies, please visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-companies.
ABOUT WomenCertified Inc®
WomenCertified, a leading research company, identifies the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Its methodology was created based on research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the leading advocate for female consumers, WomenCertified Inc., home of the Women’s Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.
###
Kathi Waldhof or Julia Ragland
WomenCertified Inc.
+1 954-922-0846 x2
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other