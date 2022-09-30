Submit Release
NCA Condemns Groups Charged with Conspiracy, Fraud Against Nutrition Programs

NCA unequivocally condemns the fraud that Minnesota group Feeding Our Future allegedly committed against federal child nutrition programs.

These reprehensible acts do not diminish the public benefits of the CACFP nor the work of people nationwide who ensure that our most vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food.”
— Lisa Mack, President & CEO of the National CACFP Sponsors Association
ROUND ROCK, TX, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The National CACFP Sponsors Association unequivocally condemns the fraud that Minnesota group Feeding Our Future, and affiliated entities, allegedly committed against federal child nutrition programs.

“These reprehensible acts do not diminish the public benefits of the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP) nor the work of people nationwide who ensure that our most vulnerable populations have access to nutritious food,” said Lisa Mack, President & CEO of the National CACFP Sponsors Association.

While this fraud was taking place during the pandemic in MN, thousands of community-based organizations fed millions of children while following federal guidelines with the utmost integrity. Feeding the Gulf Coast, in Alabama, used pandemic-era flexibilities to serve 400,000 meals in 2021. Houston Independent School District took advantage of pandemic-era programs to continue serving 200,000 students daily throughout the shutdown. In Washington state, Educational Opportunities for Children and Families served 650,000 meals during the pandemic alone.

Among the USDA’s child nutrition programs, the CACFP alone serves almost five million children and adults, making it integral to providing nutrition security in the United States.

Forty-seven defendants were charged across six indictments in the fraud scheme. Chief among these is United States v. Aimee Marie Bock, et al., 22-CR-223 (NEB/TNL), which charges 14 defendants with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, federal programs bribery, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering for their roles the Federal Child Nutrition Program fraud scheme.

The National CACFP Sponsors Association is the leading national organization for sponsors who administer the USDA Child and Adult Care Food Program (CACFP). National CACFP Sponsors Association provides education and support to CACFP sponsors across the country and strives to improve communication between individual sponsors and between the sponsors and their supervising government agencies. National CACFP Sponsors Association also engages in advocacy and policy efforts on behalf of CACFP sponsors. For further inquiries, call (512) 850-8278.

