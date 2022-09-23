JMIR Publications places No, 292 on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies
Being a winner on this list showcases the fact that JMIR Publications is a national and global leader in publishing high-quality open access journals and research from our authors.”TORONTO, CANADA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JMIR Publications is pleased to announce it placed No. 292 on the 2022 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.
— Gunther Eysenbach, CEO and Executive Editor of JMIR Publications
Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. JMIR Publications earned its spot with three-year growth of 115%.
“Being a winner on this list showcases the fact that JMIR Publications is a national and global leader in publishing high-quality open access journals and research from our authors. JMIR Publications is continually looking at ways to re-engineer scholarly communication using innovative approaches to open science" says Gunther Eysenbach, CEO and Executive Editor of JMIR Publications.
Canada’s Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to celebrate the boldest entrepreneurial achievement by identifying and bringing the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary programs; companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 430 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.
The full list of 2022 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine.
The list is out now and online.
“Canada's Top Growing Companies recognizes the tremendous ambition and innovation of entrepreneurs in Canada," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “The next generation of Canadian businesses can draw inspiration from this ranking.”
“In an uncertain world, the success stories of the companies marked in this year’s Report on Business magazine’s list of Top Growing Companies are a beacon of optimism,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “The Globe and Mail congratulates them on their achievements.”
About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada’s foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 5.9 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.3 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.
About JMIR Publications
JMIR Publications is a leading, born-digital, open access publisher of 30+ academic journals and other innovative scientific communication products that focus on the intersection of health, and technology. Its flagship journal, the Journal of Medical Internet Research, is the leading digital health journal globally in content breadth and visibility, and is the largest journal in the medical informatics field.
