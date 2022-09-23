Low Code Development Platform Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2021-2026
Global Low Code Development Platform Market to be Driven by the Increasing Need of Digitalisation in the Forecast Period of 2021-202630 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Low Code Development Platform Market Size, Share, Price, Growth, Analysis, Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global low-code development platform market, assessing the market based on its segments like application type, deployment type, organisation size, end use, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/low-code-development-platform-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Historical Market Size (2020):USD 16.98 Billion
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026):26%
Forecast Market Size (2026):USD 64.56 Billion
The increasing need for digitalisation in various business processes, along with the growing demand for software developers to perform IT operations in the rapidly changing environments, is playing a crucial role in driving the growth of the global low-code development platform market over the forecast period. With innovations in technology every day and the scarcity of an established IT network in small businesses, low-code technologies are being deployed to accelerate operations as a means of developing websites or applications for a wide reach.
This is expected to invigorate the market growth over the forecast period. One of the key factors driving the growth of the market is the rising demand for high productivity application development platforms to accelerate the delivery of business applications and for better customer applications. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) operating in the sector are expected to drive the growth in the market, primarily attributing to the increasing affordability of cloud-based solutions.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Low-code/no-code software development is a technique for developing applications and processes with little to no coding. A user interface with minimal logic and drag-and-drop features is known as a low-code development platform. The low-code development framework is a programming environment that enables users to construct software programmes with graphical user interfaces and configurations without learning complex programming languages.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/low-code-development-platform-market
On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into:
Web-Based
Mobile-Based
Desktop and Server-Based
The market, based on deployment type, can be divided into:
On-premise
Cloud
Based on organisation size, the market can be categorised into:
Small and Medium Enterprises
Large Enterprises
On the basis of end use, the market segmentations include:
BFSI
Retail and E-commerce
Government and Defence
Healthcare
Information Technology
Energy and Utilities
Manufacturing
Others
On the basis of region, the industry is divided into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Market Trends
Rising internet penetration, cloud computing, mobile, government initiatives, and other technological advancements have propelled the digital world to unprecedented levels. With the increased need for sophisticated technologies due to COVID-19, low-code development platforms are likely to expand in popularity in the upcoming years. Also, governments all across the world have begun to develop apps to educate citizens about COVID-19 warnings and notifications. LCDs make it possible for developers to swiftly design, test and distribute changes.
Low-code platforms are cost-effective in the sense that these platforms enable non-technical staff to operate the servers by eliminating the need to hire professional help, along with significant reductions in ownership costs. Low-code application platforms play a critical role in developing apps to meet the dynamics of technology by building mobile-friendly applications that can assist in virtual consultations while saving hospitalisation costs and provide a secure network for encrypted communication. Hence, the benefits of low-code development technology in the healthcare sector are increasingly augmenting the growth of the market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are Salesforce.com Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Appian Corporation, and Zoho Corporation, among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More:
Electrophoresis Equipment and Supplies Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electrophoresis-equipment-and-supplies-market
Electronic Load Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/electronic-load-market
Self-Paced E-Learning Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/self-paced-e-learning-market
Heart Murmur Devices Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/heart-murmur-devices-market
India Diesel Generator Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/india-diesel-generator-market
United States IT Spending Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/united-states-it-spending-market
Hypervolt plus Cordless Vibration Massager Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/hypervolt-plus-cordless-vibration-massager-market
Lithium Ion Battery Manufacturers: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/articles/top-lithium-ion-battery-companies
Breakfast Cereal Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/breakfast-cereal-market
Breast Cancer Therapeutics Market: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/breast-cancer-therapeutics-market
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
James Rowan
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other