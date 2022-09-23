2022 “International Stillbirth Alliance” Coordinator & Speaker Melannie Green, Grateful for Successful Event | SLC Utah
ISA’s mission is to raise awareness & promote global collaboration for the prevention of stillbirth & newborn death & provision of appropriate respectful care.
Helping mourning families gently transition through their difficult ‘new-norm’ after an infant’s death is my true passion. There are good answers. There is meaningful support for all.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Melannie Green has a decade-long history as an ‘active volunteer’ within the Utah community. As the mother of seven children, ranging in ages 9-29, she has been given and accepted countless opportunities to serve others. Melannie has served in many ecclesiastical positions over the last 20 years in addition to volunteering her full-time attention to numerous school associations. Currently she is serving as the Parent-Teacher Association President for her daughter's charter school (FSO-Family School Organization). Incredibly, this is Melannie’s 3rd year of serving as PTA President ( abc4.com/news/walk-to-support-parents-and-remember-little-ones-lost ).
— Melannie Green
Following the deaths of their twin sons, William and Maximus, Melannie and her husband Adam found peer-to-peer support with Share Parents of Utah (SPoU), a local chapter of nationally recognized Share Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support. Melannie has served as an active SPoU volunteer since 2013, serving in numerous positions including, but not limited to, Board Secretary, Treasurer, Vice-President, President, Support Companion, Hospital Relations Chair, Gala Chair, Annual Walk Chair, and many other valuable positions. Uniquely, Melannie has also planned and executed on creating EIGHT Festival-of-Trees Donations which has raised over $25,000 for Primary Children’s Hospital ( https://comcastnewsmakers.com/videos/2016/12/08/share-parents-utah/ ).
Working with other organizations, such as helping to sensitively and accurately formulate the questions asked in the SOARS-Study of Associated Risks of Stillbirth survey project initiated by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Utah State Health Department as well as staff with the University of Utah, helped introduce Melannie to the International Stillbirth Alliance (ISA) and presented her with the opportunity to assist in making this year's ISA annual conference in Utah happen. ( kutv.com/news/local/doctors-researchers-from-around-the-world-coming-to-utah-to-discuss-stillbirth-pregnancy-fetal-d ).
For nearly two years, she, along with so many other beautiful and remarkable people, have worked diligently to make this year's conference significant and impactful. She appreciates the opportunity to work with so many people who are making a difference in the pregnancy and infant loss community. Melannie is a true servant of our community and fulfills her goal of Living Life to The Max every day. #weWILLlivelifetotheMAX ( kutv.com/features/fresh-living/share-parents-of-utah-21st-annual-walk-for-remembrance-and-hope ).
Melannie Green has a decades-long history as an ‘active volunteer’ within the Utah community. As the mother of seven children, she has been given-and-accepted countless opportunities to serve others: (1) PTA President, 3-times, for her children’s elementary school, (2) President, Share Parents of Utah, Pregnancy & Infant Loss Support, (3) Primary Children’s Hospital, Festival-of-Trees, 8-Time Donor, Board of Governors Invitee (4) Contributor, CDC, SOARS-Study of Associated Risks of Stillbirth, and (5) International Stillbirth Alliance Planning Committee, Utah ( https://www.stillbirthalliance.org/conferences ) ( medicine.utah.edu/obgyn/research/stillbirth/isa-conference/program ).
Stillbirths in the United States happen in about one in every 160 to 165 pregnancies. Doctors say that's two to three times higher than most countries with the same economic standing. "It's more common than you think," said Dr. Bob Silver, an internal fetal medicine physician at University of Utah Health. He is also the chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. Dr. Silver says about one-third of stillbirths are preventable. "Unfortunately the United States doesn't do as well with stillbirth as many other countries," he said. Dr. Silver says Utah's stillbirth rates are better than others in the nation--about one in 170 to 175 pregnancies--and the state health department does extra work to collect needed data. But there is still room for improvement. "We're not doing as good of a job as we could, given the resources that we have," he said. Silver says patients need more access to high quality prenatal care. "That's something that there is the potential for the state to invest more in, perhaps through emergency Medicaid programs or Medicaid expansion," he said. There is also testing available to check for causes of stillbirth, but Dr. Silver says they can be expensive and require special expertise to perform. "In at least 50-percent of cases, we don't know why the stillbirth occurred," Silver said. "But in many cases it's because we didn't do a complete evaluation." Dr. Silver believes more research needs to be done to address these tragic and sometimes unexpected deaths. It will be a big focus of an international conference coming to the University of Utah from September 15th-17th. It's only the second time the conference is being held in the U.S. "I'm really excited to try and highlight the issue for the people in the United States," said Silver.
Partners In Excellence; ISA ( https://www.stillbirthalliance.org/ )
Across the world, researchers, healthcare professionals, and families partner to address every aspect of pregnancy loss. Together, striving for excellence in our practices, research facilities, and communities to increase knowledge and save babies across the globe. Please join the ISA for the first ISA conference held in person since 2019! The ISA looks forward to seeing everyone and are honored to host this event. ISA creates meaningful connections around the world. ISA connects families, researchers and clinicians through conferences, working groups, workshops, and shared stories. ISA brings parents, clinicians and researchers together; for over 15 years, the ISA has hosted the only global conference that is focused on stillbirth prevention and bereavement support. ISA supports rigorous scientific research to ensure effective action for stillbirth and newborn death prevention and bereavement support.
What is the ISA?
The International Stillbirth Alliance (ISA) is a membership organization uniting bereaved parents and other family members, health professionals and researchers to drive global change for the prevention of stillbirth and neonatal death and bereavement support for all those affected. Join us in connecting people around the world to prevent stillbirth & newborn death and support affected families. The ISA is an alliance of member organizations and individual supporters. The ISA, established in 2003, is an alliance of over 50 member organizations and individual supporters on every continent. Global Impact: The ISA seeks out partnerships on every continent to realize our mission of ending preventable deaths and ensuring respectful care. Collaboration: The ISA works with our member organizations to connect people locally across the globe and thereby improve standards of care within their region. Saving Lives: By unifying the work being done in research, clinical practice and communities, ISA is helping reduce the unacceptably high loss of lives through stillbirth. Data Driven: The ISA supports rigorous scientific research to ensure effective action for stillbirth and newborn death prevention and bereavement support.
ISA Statement on ROE vs WADE:
The International Stillbirth Alliance (ISA) joins the call with the other organizations and groups to defend access to safe and quality abortion care of millions of American women and girls. The evidence informs us that access to safe abortions can save lives and contribute to women’s wellbeing; and that the health of poor, under-represented communities may benefit the most from access to safe abortion. With restricting safe abortion, the United States Supreme Court decision to dismantle Roe vs Wade is a decision that will cost lives for years to come. ISA does not support this undermining of sexual and reproductive rights of women, which can lead to damaging or disastrous results for the women and their babies. ISA supports the World Health Organization’s recommendation that abortion be available on the request of the woman, girl or other pregnant person without the authorization of any other individual, body or institution. We are committed to women and girls in the United States and elsewhere to decide for their own future and protect their well-being.
ISA’s mission:
To raise awareness and promote global collaboration for the prevention of stillbirth and newborn death and provision of appropriate respectful care for all those affected.
Robert M. Silver, MD:
Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Utah Health Sciences Center who joined the University of Utah Maternal-Fetal Medicine Division after completing his fellowship there in 1994. He is serving as the Chief of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine and as Co-Director of Labor and Delivery at the UUHSC. Dr. Silver's clinical and research interests include recurrent pregnancy loss and stillbirth, cesarean delivery, placenta accreta, vaginal birth after cesarean delivery, immunologic diseases in pregnancy, and medical disorders in pregnancy.
September 15th - 17th, 2022
The University of Utah
Salt Lake City, Utah, United States
-Plenary Sessions 08:30 – 12:00 – Break from 10:20-10:40
Dr. Bob Silver, Melannie Green, Stacey Fletcher, & Jaymie Maines - Opening Ceremony
-Plenary Sessions 13:00 – 16:00
Karen Gibbins, Alexander Heazell, Megan Kozak Williams, & Melannie Green – How to Speak with Families: Panel
-Memorial Event – 5:30-6:00 pm
Free for all to attend, Melannie Green, Stacey Fletcher, & Jaymie Maines.
-Breakout #3 – Early Pregnancy Loss
Stacey Fletcher & Melannie Green – Miscarriage--Why Medical Personnel Should Validate Life and Loss
The core purpose of the University of Utah Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology is to improve the health of women and their families, both in Utah and across the globe. Clinical and translational research is integral to achieving this purpose. It is the fabric that binds our clinical, educational, and discovery missions and it is at the heart of the department’s academic success. In order to provide the very best in clinical care and education, we aim to be the best research program in obstetrics and gynecology—anywhere.
Stillbirth and recurrent pregnancy loss are devastating to families and loved ones. Approximately 24,000 stillbirths (defined as a baby at least 20 weeks gestational age without a heartbeat prior to birth) happen each year in the United States, with 275 of those occurring in Utah. It is estimated the cause of death in about half of all stillbirths are unknown. Despite the lack of answers and the overwhelming grief and impact a stillbirth has on a family, this area of research has remained largely understudied. The University of Utah is committed to helping families cope with the loss of a baby, as well as researching causes and techniques to improve delivery outcomes. Our goal is to conduct quality research to better understand stillbirth, placental disorders, and early pregnancy loss, so we may create effective treatments and prevent future losses.
For Families & Our Community:
CONSULTS: Our experienced Maternal Fetal Medicine providers specialize in stillbirth and recurrent pregnancy loss. They offer consultations to review your obstetric history and provide complete workups that my offer insights into potential causes, tests you can undergo, and future recommendations. Please click here for more information. To schedule a Consult, call: 801-585-9522. RESEARCH: In order to help us better understand the causes of stillbirth, fetal loss, and miscarriages, we offer several studies you may participate in. If you would like to see a summary of some of our current studies, or are interested in participating. EDUCATION: To help educate and increase awareness about stillbirth and pregnancy loss, the University of Utah offers in-services and conferences to the local community and to healthcare providers. To stay current on these events, follow the University of Utah Woman's health Facebook (University of Utah Health Women’s Services) and Instagram (uofuhealthwomenservices).
For Health Care Professionals:
The University of Utah offers in-service trainings to health care providers for bereavement care, recurrent pregnancy loss, and stillbirth consultation resources. We also offer opportunities to collaborate in research. You can refer patients for a consult, or if you are interested in working with us on collaborative research, please contact us at: 801-587-0975. https://medicine.utah.edu/obgyn/research/stillbirth
International Stillbirth Alliance (ISA) 17th Annual Conference | Partners In Excellence | Across the world, researchers, healthcare professionals, and families partner to address every aspect of pregnancy loss. Together, ISA strives for excellence in practices, research facilities, and communities to increase knowledge and save babies across the globe.
Adam Green
G3 Development
+1 801-809-7766
email us here