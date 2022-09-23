Oscar a Jofre Moderates Panel at the LSI Emerging Medtech Summit

One of the Top 10 Global Thought Leaders in Equity Crowdfunding, KoreConX CEO and Co-Founder will moderate panel on crowdfunding for medical technologies

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Oscar A Jofre, CEO and Co-Founder of KoreConX, will moderate the panel "How The Crowd, VCs & Family Offices Can Join Forces to Fund Breakthrough Medical Technologies", from 1:10-1:50 pm, in Hertfordshire, United Kingdom.

Oscar will be joined by panelists Joseph McGinley (Founder & CEO, McGinley Orthopedics), Marc Giroux (CEO, Kurve Therapeutics), Peter Kassel (CEO, HealthySole) and Douglas Ruark (President, Regulation D Resources).

"The LSI Emerging Medtech Summit is the best way to put important players closer together in order to fund medical technologies. When we think of innovation, we always think of big pharmaceutical companies investing a lot of money for years to get results, but there are plenty of startups looking for funds, which can definitely be provided from crowdfunding, VCs and family offices, so why not?" explains Oscar A Jofre, who has been working on educating entrepreneurs on how to raise capital using the exemptions from the JOBS Act, such as Regulation A and Regulation CF.

About KoreConX

Founded in 2016, KoreConX offers the first secure, All-In-One platform that manages private companies' capital market activity and stakeholder communications. With an innovative approach to ensure compliance with securities regulations and corporate law, KoreConX offers a single environment to connect companies, capital markets and secondary markets. Investors, broker-dealers, law firms, accountants, and investor acquisition firms leverage our ecosystem solution. For investor relations and fundraising, the platform enables private companies to share and manage corporate records and investments: it assists with portfolio management, capitalization table and shareholder management, virtual minute book, security registration, transfer agent services, and virtual dealrooms for raising capital.

About Life Science Intelligence

LSI is a medical technology-focused market intelligence & consulting company that helps medtech executives make informed strategic decisions by better understanding market dynamics, trends, opportunities and the competitive landscape.

