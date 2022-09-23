Puffverse Announced Web 3.0 game PuffGo

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puffverse recently released details about its upcoming Web 3.0 gaming project, PuffGo. As a metaverse that is powered by an outstanding development team, PuffGo is only a small part of the whole ecosystem, but they chose PuffGo to be the first one to introduce Puffverse to the public.









In terms of PuffGo's storyline, the Puff team has spiced up the characters and story for fun and interactivity. To have a sneak peek, it's an interlocking story in which all characters interact with one another in some way. The story starts with the missing of the Demon King and the invasion of the Demon King City by the vicious Moru evil group, which is led by a cunning and self-centered character - Mr.B. All the main characters are related to the invasion somehow. They all have unique personalities.

Skill to Earn

While many existing Web 3 games are primarily webpage games, a comprehensive metaverse world with a content-rich storyline utilizes economic features for players to have fun, as well as integrate with Web 3 assets.

The game contains a wealth of level themes and gameplay and offers a variety of matchplay modes to choose from. Players can collect game characters with different appearances, personalities, and abilities, and change them into various costumes. In addition, players can take advantage of the specialties of different characters to participate in a variety of level plays. Each character comes with abundant skills and strategies that can be used wisely to compete for higher ranking and better resource rewards. In terms of level setting, players experience things distinctively depending on whether they have NFT character assets or not. The modes differ in the number of participants, the way to form a team, and the rewards.

Players can improve their individual combat capacities or team attributes with a reasonable combination to get the victory. This is how Skill to Earn works! The point is to really master the game, using your game experience, and actually finish the match. The game aims to provide players with an entertaining and differentiated game experience, allowing them to use each character with strategies to diverse theme-level games with varied costumes. Characters each have distinct personalities and figures, with their own storylines, unique skills, and attributes that play to their strengths in different application scenarios. With them, players can live and play carefreely and immerse themselves in the NFT game metaverse - Puffverse to have the best game experience in the crypto world.

About Puffverse

It is pretty smart to release PuffGo, the Web 3 gaming, as the first step of Puffverse , considering the heat Stumble Guys and Fall Guys have brought. But there’s more beyond the game itself.

The typical single-character settings were abandoned in favor of a character set that emphasizes “Who I am” by letting the users choose from different characters. Each character has their own character traits — Everyone is born different, and everyone can confidently be their best self — There is always a role whose character can be projected onto the individual player, triggering the maverick GenZ users' empathy for "being brave and being yourself," allowing them to accept and integrate into Puff's world. Puffidentity is what matters the most, and it can be used across all products in Puffverse .

The main focus of the Puffverse team right now is mostly on creating a Disney-like metaverse. Puffs will be the character inside our metaverse. Users can access our metaverse through TVs, mobiles, virtual reality headsets, and other devices to play socially, competitively, and for fun. To earn profitably, players can even design their own UGC land in the metaverse. The team has extensive experience in the gaming industry with reliable partners and will keep enhancing the game's quality and providing players with a variety of experiences.

Behind Puffverse

Puffverse , as the pioneer that combined web 3 with Party Games, UGC, Social, attracted the attention of massive investors. Starting from 2019, due to the limits imposed by the epidemic, the majority of people worldwide are unable to travel as freely as before, but the socialization need still remains.

The crypto world needs some excitement and freshness. Puffverse and its first product, PuffGo, will definitely be the most-anticipated gem among many.

Website: https://puffverse.pro

Disclaimer:

