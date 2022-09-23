Manager Tools to Be Led by Longtime Presenters

Kate Braun and Sarah Sentes take over award-winning podcast, popular trainings

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, award-winning podcast and management consultancy Manager Tools LLC announced that Kate Braun and Sarah Sentes have been promoted to Managing Partners. They will take over the company from longtime hosts and co-founders Mark Horstman and Michael Auzenne.

Horstman and Auzenne founded Manager Tools in 2004 as an answer to the need for practical management training that produced effective managers and productive employees - regardless of industry or location. Since its start, the company has grown to a family of three podcasts, four separate training curriculums, and multiple proprietary products such as MTDISC - a simple, yet effective tool for breaking down communication styles in the workplace.

"It's an honor to not only be a women-hosted business podcast, but now also a women-led company," said Braun and Sentes, when asked about the significance of their promotion. "We hope to set a good example and provide continued guidance for women, and all our listeners, throughout their careers."

Longtime listeners or trainees of Manager Tools will recognize Braun's and Sentes' voices and faces. Both women have held positions as Presenting Associates since 2015, and as the main podcast hosts since 2021.

Manager Tools is consistently one of the Top Ten business podcasts on iTunes, and averages over 1.4 million listeners per month. Manager Tools was voted the People's Choice Top Business Podcast in 2006, 2007, 2008 and 2012. It was also voted the People's Choice Top Overall Podcast in 2008. The Manager Tools team has consulted with clients such as Apple, General Motors, Daimler, the Department of Justice, Genentech, General Electric, Morgan Stanley, the Federal Reserve Bank, Ultimate Software and Workday.

"There was absolutely no question of who the next generation of leadership at Manager Tools would be," said Horstman earlier this week. "Kate and Sarah have been instrumental in the company's success since they started, and they will see that the podcast and trainings continue to make a difference in people's lives. They have earned and deserve this promotion time and again."

Braun earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Tulane University. She was previously a Missile Defense Engineer at Orbital Sciences before joining the Manager Tools team as a Presenting Associate. Sentes earned a degree in Psychology from the University of Alberta. She began her career at the University in IT Management, before becoming a Presenting Associate for Manager Tools.



Manager Tools LLC writes, produces, and distributes the Manager Tools podcast. They also write, produce & distribute the Career Tools and Executive Tools podcasts. The Manager Tools team frequently hosts public and private trainings on a variety of workplace topics. To listen to Manager Tools or see the upcoming conference schedule, please visit www.manager-tools.com.

