Việt Nam promotes cooperation with Cuba, Canada, Comoros

VIETNAM, September 23 - NEW YORK — Deputy Prime Minister Phạm Bình Minh met the President of Comoros and the foreign ministers of Cuba and Canada on September 22, on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's 77th session in New York.

During talks with the President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, Deputy PM Minh stated that Việt Nam attaches importance to relations with African countries, including Comoros.

He proposed measures to strengthen the nations' cooperation and requested Comoros support Việt Nam's bid to join the Human Rights Council in the 2023-25 term.

Acknowledging Minh's proposal, Azali Assoumani expressed his wish that Việt Nam shares experiences and enhances collaboration with his nation regarding the development of farming, trade, fishery, and tourism. The President also agreed to promote the early negotiation and signing of important documents to create a favourable legal basis for bilateral cooperation.

Talking to Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla, the Vietnamese Deputy PM expressed his delight at the growth of the countries' special and traditional ties and thanked Cuba for supplying Việt Nam with the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minh suggested the Vietnamese and Cuban foreign ministries work together closely to prepare for upcoming meetings of the two countries' leaders and a theoretical seminar between the two parties.

He also stressed that it is necessary to increase consultations, close collaboration and support in international organisations and multilateral forums; and seek measures to deepen trade, investment, and cooperation in agriculture, health, and science-technology.

Parrilla said that Cuba always highly values and wishes to foster special friendship, solidarity and cooperation with Việt Nam.

He appreciates Việt Nam's assistance for his nation in the past, particularly its consistent stance in calling for the economic embargo against Cuba to be lifted.

He agreed with the Vietnamese side's suggestions and pledged to coordinate closely with Việt Nam further.

At his meeting with Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, Deputy PM Minh expressed his delight at the countries' growing relations towards effectiveness. He welcomed Canada's strong commitment to supporting ASEAN's centrality and concrete efforts to promote the ASEAN-Canada comprehensive partnership.

Joly said Canada considers Việt Nam among its leading partners in the region and wishes to strengthen and expand cooperation with Việt Nam on a bilateral basis, at multilateral organisations and forums, and within the framework of the ASEAN-Canada partnership, in contribution to the maintenance of regional and international peace, stability and prosperity. — VNS