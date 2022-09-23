Optical Brighteners Market Size, Application, End-Use, Growth Opportunity, Demand, Region and Forecasts, 2022-2031

Optical brighteners market

Optical brighteners market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031 and other provinces include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Optical brighteners market is analyzed across application, end-use, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on region, the global optical brighteners market across Asia-Pacific generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The same region would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global optical brighteners market was estimated at $1.1 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $1.9 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Application:

- Detergent Brightener

- Paper Brightning

- Fiber Whitening

- Textile Whitening

- Cosmetics

- Other

Based on application, the detergent brightener segment held more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.6% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use, the consumer product segment garnered more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also project the fastest CAGR of 6.7% throughout the forecast period.

Covid-19 scenario-

1. Disruptions in the supply chain for various optical brightener products impacted the global market negatively, especially during the initial period.

2. On the other hand, rising awareness related to health & sustainable development accelerated the production of optical brighteners, thus giving the market a mixed impact altogether.

The key market players analyzed in the global optical brighteners market report include Shandong Raytop Chemical Co., Ltd., BASF SE, Pylam Products Company, Inc., Clariant AG, Dayglo Color Corp, Archroma, Huntsman Corporation, Blankophor GmbH & Co. KG, and Meghmani Group. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

