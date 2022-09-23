Submit Release
Wearable Camera Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Global Wearable Camera Market To Be Driven By Growing Adventure Sports Market In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Wearable Camera Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global wearable camera market, assessing the market based on its segments like application, type, product, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 18.6%

The sports and adventure application is expected to account for the largest share in the wearable camera market. This growth is often related to the increased usage of wearable cameras in various sports and adventure events. as an example, it’s worn by sports referees and umpires in games to record play-by-play of the game being played. Moreover, it’s increasingly utilised by extreme sports enthusiasts like skydivers or underwater divers so as to record the whole experience with none hassle.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

Wearable cameras are hands-free recording devices that allow individuals to record and live stream an occasion or a situation while doing extreme sports like skydiving. It allows people to consider the task at hand with their hands and vision free, while the recording continues through the camera worn by them. Additionally, wearable cameras are utilised by surgeons to record the surgery process for later review and by enforcement officers to record any situations they encounter on duty, like traffic stops, and sobriety tests, among others. These are often worn with a belt, clipped onto the garments, and may even be worn on the top.

On the basis of application, the industry is divided into:

• Sports and Adventure
• Security
• Healthcare
• Industrial
• Others

On the basis of type, the industry is divided into:

• Head Mount
• Body Mount
• Ear Mount and Smart Glass
• Others

On the basis of product, the industry is divided into:

• Cameras
• Accessories

The regional markets for wearable camera include:

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

North America regional growth is attributed to the increased adoption of wearable cameras by enforcement agencies within the region. The rationale for this is often to extend transparency within the police work process and therefore the accountability of the officers and reduce instances of misconduct while also recording the citizen’s behaviour, as an example , during an interview of a suspect or a sobriety test. Moreover, these recordings would also function evidence within the court proceedings, like violence incidences.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are GoPro Inc, Drift Innovation Ltd, Garmin Ltd, Narrative AB, Pinnacle Response Ltd., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments, and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

