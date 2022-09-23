Efficient Energy GmbH Receives Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere
The label is designed to highlight best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems.
As a pioneer of a new cooling standard with water (R718) as a refrigerant, we stand for a holistic climate protection and sustainable business approach belonging to our unambiguous corporate values.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Efficient Energy GmbH, a German manufacturer of chiller systems, has received the Natural Refrigerants Label from ATMOsphere, a global market accelerator of clean cooling and heating solutions.
— Georg Dietrich, CEO of Efficient Energy
ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) launched the label in June as a global gold standard highlighting best-in-class manufacturers of natural refrigerant systems and components around the world. To date, TEKO, M&M Carnot, Secon, Güntner and Mayekawa Europe have also received the label.
The label is designed to help qualified manufacturers to market products to new customers and regions in the natural refrigerants marketplace, including products using CO2 (R744). In addition, the label is meant to help end users to identify best-in-class suppliers.
Once approved, companies can place the ATMOsphere Natural Refrigerant Label in a myriad of places, such as directly on products, marketing material, email signatures, and company pitches and trade show booths.
“The label will be very visible in the global marketplace, and companies can take advantage of this to strengthen their brand,” noted Marc Chasserot, ATMOsphere Founder and CEO.
“By being global and multi-application, this label can help to create trust across the new applications and regions,” added Chasserot. “We want to use this multi-year label process to help move the market to cleaner solutions with natural refrigerant solutions over time.”
“We are happy to be recognised by ATMOsphere as a Best in class natural refrigerant company. This label means a lot for us, because it underlines that natural refrigerants need to be more visible in the refrigeration industry labelling them as existing and proven energy efficient and powerful refrigerants to help other industries on their path to climate-neutral,” said Georg Dietrich, CEO of Efficient Energy.
Efficient Energy manufactures a product line called the eChiller series that uses Bluezero, a technology that enables water (R718) as a refrigerant for a wide range of industrial applications.
The eChiller is best equipped to produce chilled-water temperatures between 16°C (61°F) and 22°C (72°F), making it suitable for applications like data centers, industrial process cooling and high-temperature heat pumps.
The eChiller models 35 and 45 offer capacities of 35kW and 45kW (10TR and 12.8TR), respectively, while the eChiller120 model offers a 120kW (34.1TR) cooling capacity. The eChillers use very low pressure and water vapor in a near vacuum to create cooling, and only need one filling of softened tap water before being put into operation.
Three pillars
To qualify for an ATMOsphere label, manufacturers have to demonstrate excellence across three pillars:
1) company vision;
2) customer satisfaction (measured via testimonials from multiple end users confirming the reliability, performance and service of these companies and products); and
3) measurable impact.
In regard to Efficient Energy, one customer representative, Michael Nieser, Project Manager for German financial company Sparkasse Calw, commented on the eChiller’s application as an air conditioner for a data center.
“The system fully meets our expectations,” said Nieser. “We can often use free cooling or the Freecooling+ operating mode supplemented by low use of mechanical refrigeration and get very high EER values. If we have a comparable application scenario, we will use Efficient Energy units again.”
Companies can apply for the label on the label’s webpage.
ATMOsphere has been active in the natural refrigerant space for nearly 20 years. During this time, the company has:
- published dozens of natural refrigerant-related market reports on market players, technologies, and solutions worldwide across multiple applications;
- hosted over 60 international natural refrigerant conferences, bringing together thousands of experts and hundreds of speakers over nearly 15 years, covering all the latest trends and players;
- written thousands of articles reporting on natural refrigerant companies and products in the industry;
- sent representatives to hundreds of trade shows around the world, meeting with natural refrigerant experts face-to-face (in addition to countless individual meetings outside official events).
“We feel that, as an independent player with a global mindset and a global presence, across all natural refrigerants and multiple applications, we are very well suited to provide this level of approval for the label,” explained Chasserot.
About ATMOsphere
For the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating & cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.
About Efficiency Energy
Efficient Energy is a German manufacturer of a product line called the eChiller series that uses Bluezero, a technology that enables water (R718) as a refrigerant for a wide range of industrial applications. The eChiller is best equipped to produce chilled-water temperatures between 16°C (61°F) and 22°C (72°F), making it suitable for applications like data centers, industrial process cooling and high-temperature heat pumps.
Marc Chasserot
ATMOsphere
+34 676 88 95 61
marc.chasserot@shecco.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other