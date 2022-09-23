Brine Concentration Technology Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Forecast 2022-2027
Global Brine Concentration Technology Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 4.5% In The Forecast Period Of 2022-2027WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Brine Concentration Technology Market Report and Forecast 2022-2027’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global brine concentration technology market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like technology, end-use, and major regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2017-2027)
The increasing awareness about the environment has forced governing bodies to regulate wastewater discharge from industries. This is driving the brine concentration technology market growth across the globe. Going further, the rise in industrialisation, coupled with an increase in demand for energy in various regions all over the globe, is expected to boost the growth of brine concentration technology market in the upcoming years. The governing bodies enforce fines and take strict action against industries upon violation of the act for a clean environment.
Moreover, industries are required to follow such regulations and discharge wastewater after the removal of harmful salt from the brine. This is further expected to propel the market growth of brine concentration technology across the globe. Governing bodies like the United States Environment Protection Agency impose fines for wrongful disposal of industrial wastewater.
The wastewater is allowed to be discharged only after the pretreatment and that too the governing bodies are required to be informed about it. The high installation cost of brine concentration technology can be a restraining factor, specifically for the small industries that have lower capital investment.
Brine Concentration Technology Industry Definition and Major Segments
Brine is referred to as the solution of salt in water. It is usually employed in huge refrigeration installations for the transport of thermal energy from one place to place. In colder temperatures, it can be employed to de-ice or minimise freezing temperatures on roads. In cooking, it is employed for food brining and salting.
By technology, the market is segmented into:
Closed Circuit Desalination (CCD)
High Efficiency Reverse Osmosis (HERO)
Mechanical Vapour Compression (MVC)
Vertical Tube Falling Film (VTFF)
Others
By end-use, the market is classified into:
Food and Beverages
Coal-to-chemicals
Oil and Gas
Mining
Pulp and Paper
Power
Steel
Refining and Petrochemicals
Textile
Others
Based on region, the market is divided into:
North America
Latin America
Asia Pacific
Europe
Middle East and Africa
Brine Concentration Technology Market Trends
The global brine concentration technology market is anticipated to register growth on account of the growing development and innovation in terms of product and technology. With the advent of smart infrastructures like smart communications networks, smart townships, and smart cities and the introduction of advanced technologies, the market growth of brine concentration technology is expected to fuel in the upcoming years.
Going further, the rapidly increasing demand for the generation of energy is supporting the demand from mining and refining industries, which is generating strong opportunities for key players as well as stakeholders in the brine concentration technology market across the globe.
The increasing oil and gas production and exploration activities are likely to propel the market growth of brine concentration technology as it is a major source of energy and revenue for several economies. The rise in water treatment in production and exploration activities is aiding the brine concentration technology demand.
Based on technology, the Vertical Tube Falling Film (VTFF) segment is expected to witness significant growth in the brine concentration technology market share due to its remarkable benefits, such as fast heat transfer and a small temperature difference of heat transfer.
Geographically, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness further growth in the brine concentration technology market due to the rise in planned and ongoing exploration activities due to the surging demand for energy. India and China are likely to hold a significant share in brine concentration technology market due to the increasing awareness regarding the environment.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global brine concentration technology market report are Saltworks Technologies Inc., Fluid Technology Solutions, Inc., Memsys Water Technologies GmbH, and Modern Water Plc., among others.
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
