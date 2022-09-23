Architectural Coatings Market Will Hit USD 94.43 Billion at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2026 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Architectural Coatings Market Is On The Rise, Due To Increasing Applications, Technological Advancements, & Growing Demand For Coatings That Makes Substance.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Architectural Coatings Market was valued at USD 65.0 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 94.43 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 4.9 %. The architectural coatings market is on the rise, due to increasing applications, technological advancements, and the growing demand for coatings that makes substance, to which it is applied more durable, boost its weathering performance with dynamic mechanical properties, such as improved corrosion resistance and improved flexibility. Growth of construction industry, increase in investments for infrastructure maintenance, Increasing renovation and refurbishment activities, rise in the demand of high performing, eco-friendly and durable coating materials for construction components are the primary drivers of the architectural coatings market. The study covers architectural coatings which are utilized in the interior or exterior surfaces in residential or non-residential applications.

Rising constructional activities and infrastructural spending, growing demand for fireproofing and waterproofing materials in construction industries are escalating the need for architectural coatings in the China and other APAC countries like South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and India. In India especially growth is majorly due to the rising demand for architectural coatings from the furniture sector.

Get A Sample Of The Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-free-sample/2120

Top Key Players: PPG Industries Inc., Akzo Nobel NV, The Sherwin-Williams Company, And Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd, Kansai Paints Co., Ltd., Asian Paints Limited

Further Key Findings from The Report Suggest:

Architectural Coating Market Is Growing At A CAGR Of 1% In The Asia Pacific, Followed By North America And Europe, With 6.1 % And 6.0% CAGR, Respectively. Increased Constructional And Infra Spending Across The Globe Is The Key Factor To Accelerate The Market Growth During Forecast Period Across All Regions.

As Of 2018, Acrylic Is The Dominating Architectural Coatings Which Holds 31.4% Of The Global Market. Asia-Pacific Region’s Regional Market Is The Chief Revenue-Generating Source For This Product Segment, Followed By North America And Europe Region.

Ceramics Segment Is Expected To Be The Fastest-Growing Market Segment By Function Type During The Forecast Period 2019-2026 With A CAGR Of 6.0%. However, Associated Regulations And High Raw Material Cost Are Significant Challenges For The Market Growth Of This Market Segment.

Inks And Paints Segment (That Includes Ceramics, Lacquers, And Powder Coatings, Etc.) Was Valued At USD 38.9 Billion And Is Expected To Reach USD 56.9 Billion By 2026.

The Asia Pacific Region Is Accounted For 45.5% Of The Global Architectural Coatings Market. Courtesy Of Increased Applications Of Architectural Coatings, Rising Constructional And Renovation Activities In China, Increased Demand From The Furniture Market In India Are Boosting The Growth Of Architectural Coatings Market In The Region.

The Growth Rate Of The Architectural Coating Market Has Been Low Or Even Negligible In Some Regions. Associated Factors Related To Architectural Coatings Market That Are Hindering The Growth Of The Architectural Coatings Are Rising Raw Material Cost And Non-Lenient Environmental Regulations.

To Know More About The Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/architectural-coatings-market

Market Segmentation:

By Resin Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume In Tons); 2016–2026)

Acrylic

Alkyd

Epoxy

Polyurethane

Polyester

Urethane

Others (PTFE, PVDF, Etc.)

By Technology (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume In Tons); 2016–2026)

Solvent Borne

Water-Borne

By Function Type (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume In Tons); 2016–2026)

Ceramics

Inks

Lacquers

Paints

Powder Coatings

Primers

Sealers

Stains

Varnishes

End-Use (Revenue, USD Million) (Volume In Tons); 2016–2026)

Residential

Commercial

Regional Outlook:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

To Get Insights Speak To Analyst: https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/2120

Key Questions Covered In The Global Architectural Coatings Market Report:

What Is The Expected Market Size Of The Global Architectural Coatings Market During The Forecast Period?

What Factors Are Expected To Hamper Global Architectural Coatings Market Growth Over The Forecast Period?

What Key Factors Are Expected To Drive Global Revenue Growth Between 2021 And 2028?

Which Application Segment Is Expected To Dominate Other Application Segments Over The Forecast Period?

Which Region Is Expected To Dominate In Terms Of Revenue During The Forecast Period?

What Are The Key Outcomes Of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis And SWOT Analysis?

Which Leading Players Are Operating In The Global Architectural Coatings Market?

Request A Customization Of The Report: https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2120

Thank You For Reading The Report. Kindly Contact Us To Know More About The Customization Plan That We Offer As Per Client Requirement. Our Team Will Ensure That The Report Is Well Suited As Per Your Requirement.

Browse More Reports:

Bitumen Market: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/bitumen-market

Graphene Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/graphene-market

Smart Coatings Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/smart-coatings-market

About Us:

Reports And Data Is A Market Research And Consulting Company That Provides Syndicated Research Reports, Customized Research Reports, And Consulting Services. Our Solutions Purely Focus On Your Purpose To Locate, Target, And Analyse Consumer Behaviour Shifts Across Demographics, Across Industries, And Help Clients To Make Smarter Business Decisions. We Offer Market Intelligence Studies Ensuring Relevant And Fact-Based Research Across Multiple Industries, Including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, And Energy. We Consistently Update Our Research Offerings To Ensure Our Clients Are Aware Of The Latest Trends Existent In The Market. Reports And Data Has A Strong Base Of Experienced Analysts From Varied Areas Of Expertise. Our Industry Experience And Ability To Develop A Concrete Solution To Any Research Problems Provides Our Clients With The Ability To Secure An Edge Over Their Respective Competitors.