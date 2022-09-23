Vampire Penguin Has a Merchandise Shop
UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampire Penguin is pleased to announce that they feature a merchandise shop to provide their fans with an extensive selection of apparel and more featuring their lovable mascot. The company made their name with deliciously shaved snow treats and has earned a positive reputation in the communities they serve.
Vampire Penguin
The Vampire Penguin merchandise shop makes it easy for individuals to showcase their love for the brand and the penguin mascot. Individuals can choose from a selection of t-shirts, plushies, hats, and sweatshirts to enhance their sense of style. Parents can also purchase a book or audiobook that details the story of the vampire penguin mascot. More products will become available later.
Vampire Penguin has rapidly expanded nationwide, with stores in many states offering delicious, cool shaved snow treats. Individuals can visit a nearby location to order a custom shaved snow treat with their choice of snow flavors and toppings. They can also choose from an extensive menu of pre-made recipes for delicious options.
About Vampire Penguin: Vampire Penguin offers deliciously shaved snow treats customers can customize to suit their tastes. Individuals can choose their snow flavor and various toppings including fruits, sweets, and syrups. They also offer a menu of pre-designed recipes to satisfy individual tastes. A complete line of merchandise is also available.
