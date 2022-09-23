Submit Release
Vampire Penguin Delivers Delicious Dessert Treats

UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vampire Penguin is pleased to announce that they offer a vast menu of delicious dessert treats. They are known for their customizable shaved snow desserts, but also feature various specials for their customers.

Vampire Penguin features locations nationwide, with more stores opening regularly. Customers can order delicious treats like coffee and vanilla snow, strawberry cheesecake, smores, and more. These pre-made recipes are popular among customers who aren’t interested in choosing options for their dessert treats to build their own. They use the highest quality ingredients to ensure customers can enjoy delicious treats to cool down from the summer heat.

Vampire Penguin understands the value of cool treats to enjoy all year round, providing customers with an ever-expanding menu of items to help them find a favorite. Customers can choose from an extensive menu of pre-made options or build something that suits their individuality. Individuals who prefer to design a treat can choose their shaved snow flavor and toppings for a customized dessert.

Anyone interested in learning about their delicious dessert treats can find out more by visiting the Vampire Penguin website or emailing admin@vampirepenguin.com.

About Vampire Penguin: Vampire Penguin offers deliciously shaved snow treats customers can customize to suit their tastes. Individuals can choose their snow flavor and various toppings, including fruits, sweets, and syrups. They also offer a menu of pre-designed recipes to satisfy individual tastes. A complete line of merchandise is also available.

