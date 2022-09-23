Global Single Cell Analysis Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 15.1% By 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ --

Visiongain has published a new report entitled the Single Cell Analysis 2022-2032 . It includes profiles of Single Cell Analysis and Forecasts Market Segment by Type (Consumables, Instruments) Market Segment by Application, (Cancer, Immunology, Neurology, Stem Cell, Non-invasive Prenatal Diagnosis, In-vitro Fertilization, Others) Market Segment by Technique, (Flow Cytometry, Next Generation Sequencing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Microscopy, Mass Spectrometry, Other Techniques) Market Segment by Cell Type, (Human Cells, Animal Cells, Microbial Cells) Market Segment by End Use, (Academic & Research Laboratories, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories, Others) PLUS COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (V-shaped, W-shaped, U-shaped, L-shaped) Profiles of Leading Companies, Region and Country.



The global single cell analysis market was valued at US$3,255.0 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Integration of Microfluidics in Single-Cell Analysis

Single-cell analyses of various types are increasingly widely employed to solve a wide range of biological problems, and as their popularity grows, potential downsides to these methods become more evident. Workflows can be time-consuming, low-throughput, and prone to contamination, depending on the application.

Microfluidic designs have been widely used to enhance single-cell workflows in all major stages of single-cell applications, right from cell sorting to lysis, sample processing, and readout, owing to their advantages of high throughput, low reaction volume, and compatibility with bio-inert materials. However, creating an integrated microfluidic device that covers the complete single-cell operation from start to end remains difficult in the global market. In biology and chemistry, microfluidics has known to be a great tool for analysis of single cells in various end uses.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Technological Advancements in Single-Cell Analysis Products

The advancement in the single cell amplification and manipulation techniques has resulted in the utilization of high output technologies in assays, resulting in augmented revenue. The implementation of single cell genomic or transcriptomic process for analysis in biomedical research has also increased due to the quick expansion of microfluidic equipment. Also, due to the technological innovations in sequencing techniques, the landscape of single-cell omics research, comprising transcriptomic, genomics, and epigenomics is changing. The ability to process a maximum number of samples has been assisted by substantial developments in sequencing repeatability together with reducing prices.

Growth in Stem Cell Research

With their self-renewal and plan potent differentiation potential, stem cells show great promise for therapeutic applications to some refractory diseases. such as myocardial infarction, stroke, and diabetes Owing to the heterogeneity of single cells, gene expression is highly diverse between cells even within a single tissue, making precise identification and analysis of biological properties difficult This hinders their further research and applications. However, single-cell analysis assists in characterizing and analyzing stem cells.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

High Growth Potential of Single-Cell Sequencing

Rising growth of sequencing of individual cells is likely to exhibit huge potential opportunity for the market growth. It is a valuable technology for the identification of biomarkers, which are used to diagnose and track the onset and progression of a disease, as well as the patient's response to treatment. Companies are working on producing instruments and reagents that are suitable for single-cell sequencers since SCS technology delivers extensive details about genetic alterations.

Several sophisticated SCS instruments are projected to be developed and launched in the market in the future years, owing to the significant growth potential of this area.

Emergence of Asia Pacific Market

Rising investment in biology research across the global market along with the rising emphasis of key market players to expand their footprint in lucrative Asia Pacific region are the major factors propelling the market growth. Various economies in the region such as India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia in the region is anticipated to become driving force for expansion of single cell analysis market over the forecast period.

Several market players are investing in the development of cell based research facilities in emerging Asian countries. primarily due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, improvements in infrastructural facilities for research, and favourable legislation for cell-based research. For instance, in June 2018, Agilent opened its new logistics hub in Shanghai to enable the faster delivery of supplies, consumables, and parts to laboratories in China.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the Single Cell Analysis market are Agilent Technologies, Inc., Beckman Coulter Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Fluidigm Corporation, GE Healthcare, Illumina Inc., Merck KGaA, Qiagen NV, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Promega Corporation, Cytek Biosciences, Tecan Group Ltd., Sartorius AG, and Luminex Corporation. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

2 nd March 2021, Agilent entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Resolution Bioscience Inc. The acquisition helped to expand Agilent’s capabilities in NGS-based cancer diagnostics and provide with innovative technology to further accommodate the needs of the fast-growing precision medicine industry.

