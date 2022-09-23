Social Media Management Market

Enhancement of customer experience with social media management and Increase in user engagement of social media using smartphones drive the market growth.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Social Media Management Market Rising New Business Opportunities for Investors (2022-2031) ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global social media management market generated $15.24 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $118.03 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 22.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Rise in demand for work from home and remote working policies during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic and surge in demand for easily accessible and short forms of entertainment and media drive the growth of the global social media management market. However, data privacy and sharing challenges on social media management platforms hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the integration of advanced tools such as machine learning and data analytics with social media management solutions suites present new opportunities in the coming years.

Based on deployment model, the on premise segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the security and compliance needs of organizations. However, the cloud segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.0% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the simplified deployment and operational capabilities of cloud-based social media management solutions.

Based on component, the solution segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to the growing need for effective social media marketing campaigns. However, the service segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 24.3% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in digital and internet penetration.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global social media management market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to high concentration of social media companies in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 25.4% during the forecast period. This is attributed to the ongoing digital transformation within the region. The other regions discussed in the report are Europe and LAMEA.

Covid-19 Scenario

• The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the social media management market due to high implementation of work from home and remote working policies.

• The period saw increased screen time and online social media presence among consumers, which positively contributed to the market growth.

