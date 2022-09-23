Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

The global protein ingredients market to reach US$ 52.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest published report, titled “Protein Ingredients Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” that The global protein ingredients market size reached US$ 37.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 52.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.57% during 2022-2027.

Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:

Base Year of the Analysis: 2021

Historical Period: 2016-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027

Protein ingredients contain amino acids, which are needed for maintaining the optimum protein level in the human body. These components can be acquired from various sources, such as plants or animals, and aid in repairing damaged cells. Protein ingredients can be of several kinds, including egg, whey, gelatin, casein, milk concentrates, wheat, soy, pea, etc. They assist in improving physical strength, regulating weight, lowering muscle loss caused by aging, and mitigating the risk of chronic diseases. As a result, protein ingredients find widespread applications in the production of personal care products, food and beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceuticals.

Covid-19 Scenario:

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Protein Ingredients Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating demand for functional foods with vital nutrients among consumers, owing to the rising cases of health-related issues, is primarily driving the protein ingredients market. Besides this, the extensive availability of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free product variants that cater to individual requirements is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the emerging fitness trend among the health-conscious customers and the role of protein-rich foods in muscle building and weight management are also catalyzing the global market. Apart from this, the growing product popularity, as it can be prepared effortlessly and consumed on the go, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Additionally, the long shelf-life of these components makes them convenient for customers to consume, which is also stimulating the market growth. Furthermore, the elevating need for these elements in various industries, such as healthcare, personal maintenance, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical, on account of the several nutrients present in them, is expected to bolster the protein ingredients market in the coming years.

Report Coverage and Industry Segmentation:

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Product Type:

Animal Proteins

Egg Protein

Whey Protein

Gelatin

Casein

Milk Protein Concentrates/Isolates

Plant Proteins

Wheat Protein

Soy Protein

Pea Protein

Others

Breakup by Application:

Food and Beverages

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Regional Insights:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

List of Major Key Players:

The major players in the market are

Cargill, Inc.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

Kerry Group

Omega Protein Corporation

Mead Johnson

