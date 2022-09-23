New homes, child care spaces open in Burnaby

CANADA, September 23 - Fifteen new affordable rental homes and 37 child care spaces are available for families and people in Burnaby with the opening of a new mixed-use housing development.

“This project is an excellent example of how we’re working across government to integrate child care into new developments to conveniently co-locate child care where people live,” said Katrina Chen, Minister of State for Child Care and MLA for Burnaby-Lougheed. “We are delivering on our 10-year ChildCareBC plan to build a future where affordable, inclusive and quality child care is a core service that families can rely on.”

Located at 3755 Banff Ave., the development consists of two apartment buildings with a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes for people with low to moderate incomes, including families, youth, seniors and people living with developmental disabilities.

The first building, Filby Court II, includes nine homes and a licensed child care facility. The second building, Filby Court III, has six homes, including a three-bedroom, staff-supported home with around-the-clock care for people living with disabilities. Three of the development’s two-bedroom units are designated for shared-living arrangements, so people living with a disability can live with their shared-living provider.

“This project meets some really important needs for individuals and families in Burnaby, providing housing for our diverse community and additional child care spaces to ensure our city’s families and economy thrive,” said Mike Hurley, mayor, City of Burnaby.

The Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion (BACI) will own and operate the homes and will provide on-site care to residents living with disabilities. The society will also operate the Little Eagles Child Care Centre for Excellence, which will be available to the entire community.

“The Burnaby Association for Community Inclusion would like to take this opportunity to thank BC Housing, the City of Burnaby, and the Ministry of Children and Family Development for their generous financial contribution to this important and much-needed housing and child care project,” said Richard Faucher, executive director, BACI. “We certainly appreciate the ongoing support they have provided over the past three years. We welcome the new tenants at Filby Courts and the children attending the Little Eagles Child Care Centre for Excellence.”

Monthly rents range from $725 for a studio to $1,300 for a two-bedroom home. Residents of the three-bedroom staff-supported home will pay $375 per month.

“This project is an excellent example of how our government is using innovation in the housing sector to make lasting change,” said Janet Routledge, MLA for Burnaby North. “Combining affordable housing with child care is an innovative use of space that makes life easier for families when they need it most.”

The project is part of B.C.’s 10-year, $7-billion housing plan. Since 2017, the Province has funded more than 35,000 affordable new homes that have been completed or are underway for people in B.C., including more than 3,000 homes in Burnaby.

Quick Facts:

The Province, through BC Housing, invested approximately $3.4 million to the project, including approximately $2.4 million through the Investment in Housing Innovation fund and a Deepening Affordability grant of approximately $968,000.

Without additional investment, rents would not have been as affordable.

The Ministry of Children and Family Development contributed $500,000 in 2018 for the Little Eagles Child Care Centre for Excellence.

BACI contributed equity of $1.3 million for the project.

The City of Burnaby provided the land for the project, valued at $2.3 million, through a long-term lease at a minimal fee.

Learn More:

A map showing the location of all announced provincially funded housing projects in B.C. is available online: https://www.bchousing.org/homes-for-BC

To learn about the steps the Province is taking to tackle the housing crisis and deliver affordable homes for British Columbians, visit: https://workingforyou.gov.bc.ca/