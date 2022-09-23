Laser Engraving Machine Market Rising Use of Laser Technology for Quality Checks in Various Verticals Boons Opportunities to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2029, Predicts Exactitude Consultancy

Applying a laser beam to a material's surface to complete the processing is known as laser processing. It is a technique used for laser irradiation, laser cutting, surface modification, laser engraving, laser drilling, and micro processing

/EIN News/ -- Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Sept. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Laser Engraving Machine Market.

From 2022 to 2029, the Laser Engraving Machine Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.61%. By 2029, it is anticipated to exceed USD 3.6 billion.

On a variety of surface types, laser engraving machines are used to engrave or create permanent markings. Numerous industries are promoting the usage of laser marking machines because they are faster and more dependable than other marking techniques, such dot peen marking machines. The demand for laser marking equipment internationally has also been influenced by Industry 4.0. The primary factor fuelling the Laser Engraving Machine Market expansion is the rising need for automation, high speed, and accuracy from a range of sectors, including the food and beverage, automotive, and packaging industries.

Get Sample Report of Laser Engraving Machine Market Report @ https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10928/laser-engraving-machine-market/#request-a-sample

The following are some of the ways that laser engraving machines are primarily utilised by a variety of industries: CO2 lasers are used to engrave alphanumeric codes such part labels, part numbers, batch numbers, and branding. Bar code labelling and marking are done using Nd:YAG lasers. Micro material engraving on semiconductors, electrical chips, motherboards, etc. is done with the help of diode engraving lasers. Additionally, a laser engraving machine allows for permanent product customization. One of the appropriate solutions for industrial sectors like machine tools and automobiles for product identification and security includes its brand name, logo, batch number, among others.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, Class 1 completely secure laser station, the LW2 from Gravotech was launched. This laser station is the most effective and safe option available thanks to its 100 percent industrial construction and simple, compact design. Thanks to its touch screen, controlling the marking easily and utilizing the features without a computer couldn't be simpler.

In May 2022, the 1940nm series CW and QCW fiber lasers from Sintech Optronics produce CW power up to 100 W and QCW pulsed power up to 625 W from a small, air-cooled, 48 V DC-driven module. For the most demanding applications, these very dependable and power-efficient lasers deliver up to 7J of energy at a wavelength of 1940 nm.





Laser Engraving Machine Market Report Highlights

Segments Sub-segments By Product CO2 Laser Engraving Machine

Fiber Laser Engraving Machine

Diode Laser Engraving Machine

Nd:YAG Laser Engraving Machine By End User Advertising Decoration

Printing & Packaging

Leather & Apparel

Model Making

Arts & Crafts

Others By Region North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (France, Germany, Italy, UK, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (UAE, Argentina, Rest of LAMEA) Key Market Players Universal Laser Systems, Inc., Gravotech, Inc., Trotec Laser GmbH, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, GCC, Wisely Laser Machinery Limited, Epilog Laser, Sintec Optronics Pte Ltd, Kern Laser Systems, Vytek Laser Systems



Laser Engraving Machine Market Players

These key players include Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co. Ltd, Telesis Technologies Inc., Videojet Technologies Inc., Trotec Laser Rotec Laser, TYKMA Electrox Inc., MECCO, LaserStar Technologies Corporation, Gravotech Marking, Sea Force Co.Ltd. and others.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here: https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/10928/laser-engraving-machine-market/

Key Market Segments: Laser Engraving Machine Market

Laser Engraving Machine Market by Type, 2022-2029

Co2 Laser

Fiber Laser

Green Laser

UV Laser

YAG Laser





Laser Engraving Machine Market by Application, 2022-2029

Automotive

Aerospace

Machine Tool

Electronics and Microelectronics

Medical

Packaging

Military





Asia Pacific holds the largest CAGR in the forecast period.

In 2020, Asia Pacific held the greatest market share of more than 40%, and it is anticipated that it would continue to rule the market throughout the anticipated time. Due to the growing use of laser marking equipment in the region's manufacturing industries, China and India have made the biggest contributions to the growth of the regional Laser Engraving Machine market. The adoption of contemporary production techniques in the Chinese machine tool industry as well as the developing aerospace and military industries in the area are driving Laser Engraving Machine market expansion. Additional factors contributing to its sustained dominance include a rise in foreign investment and the move of many companies' production facilities to nations like China and India. For example, the Make in India and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) projects are attracting funding for infrastructure development.

Growing need for unique device identification and deep engraving

The Laser Engraving Machine market demand is predicted to be driven by the rising requirement for distinctive device identification and deep engraving during the manufacturing process for the purposes of traceability, internal control, production flow management, and product quality validation. These marks, especially those created using fibre laser equipment, take less time to complete and do not fade even after repeated exposure to heat and strong chemicals. As a result, it is projected that rising demand for these machines in the defence and electronics sectors would support market expansion throughout the forecast period.

Increasing number of stringent government regulations and guidelines

Global Laser Engraving Machine market demand is also anticipated to be boosted by the growing number of strict government rules and recommendations for labelling surgical and medical equipment to increase their traceability. On the other hand, there has been a noticeable increase in demand for leather goods that may be customised with monogrammed initials or names, such as leather jewellery, purses, and handbags. Therefore, it is anticipated that throughout the projection period, demand from these industries would fuel the expansion of engraving technologies such laser marking systems. However, the high cost of laser engraving equipment discourages their use in small and medium-sized businesses, which may be impeding the market's expansion.

Key Market Insights from the report:

Due to its characteristics, including a longer service life, improved precision, and suitability for engraving on hard surfaces like metals, the fibre laser engraving machine sector is anticipated to expand at the greatest CAGR depending on the product throughout the projection period.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region held the majority of market share and is anticipated to grow throughout the projection period. This is attributable to the region's thriving aerospace and defence industries as well as the adoption of advanced production processes in the Chinese machine tool sector.





Major Features of Laser Engraving Machine Market Report:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Laser Engraving Machine market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist Laser Engraving Machine companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global Laser Engraving Machine market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging Laser Engraving Machine markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the Laser Engraving Machine market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.





Explore More Reports from Exactitude Consultancy

Mobile and Wireless Backhaul Market

The Global mobile and wireless backhaul market is expected to grow at 9.6 CAGR from 2019 to 2028. It is expected to reach above USD 16.8 billion by 2028 from USD 10.6 billion in 2019.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2113/mobile-and-wireless-backhaul-market/

Digital Printing Market

The global digital printing market size is estimated to be valued at USD 26.9 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 44.6 billion by 2028, recording a CAGR of 7.5%.

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/2078/digital-printing-market/

Irfan Tamboli (Head of Sales) - Exactitudeconsultancy Phone: + 1704 266 3234 sales@exactitudeconsultancy.com LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/exactitudeconsultancy/