Passion, Romance, Steamy BDSM Action Await in New Erotic Romance Novel
D/S escapades continue in Lorelei Tiffin’s “Passion Transcended”UNITED STATES, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the second installment of The Southern Dom series by Lorelei Tiffin, readers will follow the continuing relationship of Tommy and Clare Rollins. “Passion Transcende” showcases their marriage and the increasing role Dominance and submission play in their intimate relationship, as well as unexpected events that threaten to ruin everything they’ve built.
In “Passion Transcended”, Tommy craves a more formal BDSM lifestyle, and guides Clare through the changes he wants to make while attempting to maintain the intimacy of their marriage. Just as his plans start to fall into place, an accident occurs that turns everything upside down, fundamentally altering their relationship dynamic, ensuring that their marriage will never be quite the same again. Readers will see what role the BDSM lifestyle plays in their love for one another, as exciting and spicy circumstances arise. Can Tommy’s BDSM dream still become reality? Only time will tell.
While this tale is a sequel to “Passion Ignited”, it also works well as a stand-alone erotic romance story.
“As Baby Boomers continue to retire at record rates, they are finding themselves free to read more than when they were working. Older readers love romance, just like everyone else does, and they want to see themselves in primary roles occasionally, too.” Tiffin says. “My ‘mature character erotic romance’ niche provides these voracious readers with the opportunity to see themselves in successful hero and heroine roles now and then.”
In her words: “I want my readers to know that you don’t have to be 18 or 21 or 25 to find that love of a lifetime. You can find your ‘love for the ages’ at any age and in any place. All you have to do is keep your eyes and heart open, and take the chance when the possibility of love presents itself.”
About the Author
Lorelei Tiffin enjoys writing about deep and abiding love between adults who enjoy life’s physical pleasures in Dominant/submissive relationships. She believes in happy endings even when life’s hardships seem difficult to overcome. Tiffin lives in the American Midwest and has written a number of books including further installments of The Southern Dom series. She has been interviewed on Kate Delaney’s America Tonight radio program and hosted a book signing in her local community shortly after the publication of her second book, “Passion Ignited”.
