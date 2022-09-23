Factana unfolds the news of launching a digital solution for factory tools management as “Fogwing Tools”.
Factana is an Industry 4.0 solution provider with a mission to help small and medium enterprises to adopt digital transformation rapidly.BANGALORE, INDIA, September 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factana announces the launch of its new SaaS product offering to solve another puzzle of Industry 4.0 transformation as “Fogwing Tools”. The Factory Tools Management Software is the Cloud Software, which helps industrial users to manage and track thousands of tools or equipment in the tools’ shop digitally. The ‘Fogwing Tools’ is seamlessly integrated with SFactrix MES and Fogwing Asset+ APM solution offered by Factana. Hence, it is accessible to both solution users.
Managing thousands of tools for production floor is now hassle-free with help of Fogwing Tools. Fogwing Tools enables the factory tools department to keep a track of tools or equipment inventory, rental, usage, and refurbishment online. It helps to eliminate manual tracking through papers, and digitally track tools’ lifecycle management, their availability at the tools shop, functional status, cost of usage, renting, dispatch/return, maintenance status, and more.
The release of Fogwing Tools will abundantly benefit the small, medium as well as large manufacturing industries in their production efficiency. It is said that “When the right tool is on the right machine at the right time, you increase the productive working time by up to 30%”.
In the words of Mr. Hariharan, Founder and Chief of Factana, “We are on the mission of driving the digital transformation for manufacturing customers. By adding Fogwing Tools to our platform portfolio, we could solve another functional challenge in the production operation through digital technologies.”
About Factana, is the Industry 4.0 solution provider specialized in IoT and AI-driven Industrial Automation solutions. Factana’s Fogwing Industrial Cloud offers a smart factory MES/MOM solution as SFactrix.ai which helps to digitalize the factory floor production and execution. Factana offers a suite of Industry 4.0 products such as Fogwing IIoT Platform, Fogwing Analytics Studio, Fogwing Asset+, and more.
Explore the Fogwing Tools Management solution!
Contact the Customer Success Team for more queries at sales@factana.com or post your query at https://www.fogwing.io/contact-us/
Factana Computing Inc.
sales@factana.com
Marketing Team
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn