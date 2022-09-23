Cloud Robotics Market Rising New Business Opportunities for Investors (2021-2031)

Cloud Robotics Market

The utilization of both robotics and cloud technology has led the global cloud robotics market to reach its optimum level.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global cloud robotics market size generated $4.62 billion in 2021 and is projected to generate $43.73 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 25.3% from 2022 to 2031.

An increase in the popularity of remote working, the surge in demand for remote working tools, rapid industrialization, and a rise in the need for centralized monitoring and control of industrial tools are expected to drive the growth of the global cloud robotics market. A significant increase in demand for robotics and automation solutions in various end-use industries during the pandemic had a positive impact on the market.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 325 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17396

Based on the service model, the SaaS segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The IaaS segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.1% during the forecast period.

Based on robot types, the industrial robots segment held the dominating market share in 2021, garnering nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service robots segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.5% during the forecast period.

Based on components, the software segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding nearly three-fourths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The service segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 27.3% during the forecast period.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17396

Based on industry vertical, the manufacturing segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding around four-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The aerospace and defense segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 28.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global cloud robotics industry, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 26.0% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as North America, LAMEA and Europe.

The key players analyzed in the global cloud robotics market report include IBM, Kuka AG, Microsoft, Ortelio Ltd., Rapyuta Robotics Co. Ltd., Rockwell Automation Inc., ABB, Amazon Robotics, C2RO, Calvary Robotics, CloudMinds, Fanuc Corporation, Google, Hit Robot Group, Huawei, V3 Smart Technologies, and XTend Robotics.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report

COVID-19 Scenario:

• The outbreak of COVID-19 had had a positive impact on the growth of the global cloud robotics market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.

• Lockdowns resulted in the decreased number of workforces across various industries, which subsequently surged the demand for cloud robotics as more and more industries were in need of centralized monitoring to take control of various industrial tools.

• Thus, rapid industrialization and the growth in need for automation boosted the demand for cloud robotics.

• In addition, evolving demand of the manufacturing industries along with the surge in demand for robotics and automation solutions in the healthcare and chemical industries further drive the growth of the market.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17396

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Report:

1. Cloud DLP Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.