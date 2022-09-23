Cough Syrup Market Size, Share, Analysis, Trend, and Growth | To Reach $6,108.25 Mn by 2027

Cough Syrup Market

Increase in prevalence of respiratory disorder, rise in air pollution, and increase in elderly population further fuel the growth of the cough syrup market.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A dry cough can be a minor symptom like allergies or a cold, but it is also a major symptom of Covid-19. According to scientists, dextromethorphan, used to treat dry cough, has a "pro-viral" effect. This pro-viral effect of the drugs helps the coronavirus to replicate and hijack cells, which can make Covid-19 positive patients sick. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research the global Cough Syrup Market was valued at $5,232.73 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $6,108.25 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Commonly available OTC cough and cold medications include either decongestants, cough suppressants, antihistamines, expectorants, and antipyretics. Parents give cough and cold medicines to temporarily relieve symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections in children, including runny nose, congestion, cough, and fever.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest revenue share in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance from 2020 to 2027 due to easy availability of cough syrups in retail pharmacies, growing geriatric population, and less stringent laws on cough and cough syrup abuse cold old medicines in the region.

The cough syrup market is segmented based on product type, age group, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market is divided into expectorants, cough suppressants/antitussives, and combination medications. Based on age group, the cough syrup market is bifurcated into pediatric and adult. By distribution channel, the market is distributed into retail pharmacy, hospital pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Region-wise, the cough syrup market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

The report includes some of the key players operating in the cough syrup market such as Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Merck KGaA, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Acela Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Sanofi, etc. Procter & Gamble and Abbott Laboratories. Other players in the value chain (not profiled in the report) include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Shanghai Pharmaceutical, AstraZeneca, and others.

