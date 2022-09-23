Automotive Hardtop Roof System Market Drivers, Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact And Forecast Report To 2022-2029

Hardtop roof system market (products, applications & geography). This study presents market analysis, trends, and future estimations by 2027

A hardtop is a rigid form of automobile roof system, which allows flow of fresh air and sunlight in the vehicle. Hardtop can also be segmented into retractable & non-retractable roofing system. Furthermore, retractable hardtop uses materials such as steel, plastic, and aluminum among others to allow the flexible movement. Additionally, roof system made up of glass-plastic composite & fiber-plastic composite is used in cars for light weight construction,which further improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. Roof system manufacturers are introducingnew and advanced roof systems to comply with the increasing demand. For instance, Web as to group produces advances type of automotive roof systems such as hardtops, soft tops, roof blinds & retractable hardtops by using materials such as polycarbonate, aluminum, and others.Therefore, various manufacturers producing innovative roof systems are expected to drive the market growth for the automotive hardtop roof system market.

COVID-19 scenario Analysis:

The customer footfall has dropped drastically owing to the government declared lockdown due to which the sales of automobile have dropped sharply and a devastating decline in the automotive hardtop roof system market is experienced by the manufacturers.

The vendors in hardtop roof system industry across the globe is severely affected due to the unavailability of workforce owing to the declared lockdowns; thereby, disrupting production and installation for the automotive hardtop roof system manufacturers worldwide.

As the governments all over the world have declared lockdowns over the past few months, the demand and supply cycle fortheautomotive hardtop roof system manufacturers is vulnerable.

Major issues such as low liquidity and minimal operating cash have caused the automotive hardtop roof system manufacturers to shut down operations, owing to COVID-19 pandemic, which in turn has disrupted the sales for the automotive hardtop roof system market.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Increase in demand for premium segment of the vehicles and innovations in materials such as glass-plastic composite & fiber-plastic composite are driving the growth of the market. However, low penetration of roof system in mid segment vehicles is expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in penetration of roof systems in sport utility vehicle (SUV) across the globe is an opportunity for the market investments.

The automotive hardtop roof system market trends are as follows:

Increase in demand for premium segment vehicles

Increase in demand for premium vehicles can be attributed to the innovations in materials used such as carbon fiber, polycarbonate, and others. Furthermore, apart from the economic automotive slowdown and rise in interest rates on loans, the demand for premium vehicles has been increasing globally due to rise in disposable income of the consumers. Additionally, the premium vehicle segment is a key market for numerous autonomous & expensive features such as adaptive cruise control (ACC), roof systems, and others. Luxury cars provide a high level of comfort &innovative safety features such as lane-departure warning (LDW), automatic emergency braking (AEB),and others,which further enhancethe security for the passengers. Therefore, increase in demand for premium segment vehicles is anticipated to drive the market growth for the automotive hardtop roof system.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive hardtop roof system industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with challenges of the automotive hardtop roof system market.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2019 to 2027 to highlight the automotive hardtop roof system market growth scenario.

It also determinesif the hardtop roof system will remain a significant revenue shareholder in the market through the predictable future.

Questions answered in the global automotive hardtop roof system market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the automotive hardtop roof system market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

Key Market Players

Webasto Group

Magna International Inc.

Valmet Automotive Inc.

Inteva Products LLC

Covestro AG

Inalfa Roof Systems Group

AAS Automotive

AISIN SEIKI

ALUPROF Aluminiumprofile

BOS group.

