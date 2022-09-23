Culture Media Market- Present Scenario on Growth Analysis & Key Players | To Reach $13,487.84 Mn by 2030

Culture Media Market 2030

North America is expected to provide lucrative market growth opportunities and grow at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2021 to 2030.

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major factors driving the growth of the culture market include the use of cell culture techniques in the treatment of various diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Recent increase in demand for monoclonal antibodies produced using culture media technique drives the culture media market.

Culture media are designed to support the growth of a population of microorganisms through the process of cell proliferation. Different types of culture media are available for growing different types of cells. In culture media, the basic requirements for organisms remain the same, i.e., energy source, water, carbon source, nitrogen source, vitamins, and minerals.

The culture media market is expected to witness significant growth soon due to various factors such as increase in investment and funding for R&D and innovation in life sciences, especially biopharmaceutical products. Additionally, the growth of the culture media market is fueled by the development of the biosimilar industry.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• Avantor Inc.,

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc,

• Corning Incorporated,

• Lonza Group AG,

• Hi Media Laboratories Pvt Ltd.,

• Merck & Co. Inc,

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

