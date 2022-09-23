Topical Pain Relief Market Size to Reach USD 12,219.7 Million by 2027, At CAGR of 5.2%

Topical pain relief market report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Topical pain relief market size was valued at $8,864.0 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $12,219.7 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2027. Topical pain relief medications are pain killers that are directly applied, rubbed, or sprayed on the skin over painful muscles or joints. They are designed to relieve pain as they are composed of different ingredients such as opioids, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDS), salicylates, capsaicin, and others. These products have a heating or cooling effect that stimulate the nerves near the pain point and relieve pain. When pain is localized, patients highly prefer topical treatments as adjunctive therapy, which can be as effective as oral treatments and cause fewer side effects.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4663

𝗖𝗼𝘃𝗶𝗱-𝟭𝟵 𝗦𝗰𝗲𝗻𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗼:

The COVID-19 outbreak is anticipated to impact the growth of the global topical pain relief market. The COVID-19 pandemic has stressed healthcare systems of the world. A huge number of clinics and pain services have undergone a decline in number of patient visits during COVID-19. Subsequently, most chronic pain facilities were deemed non-urgent, both outpatient and elective interventional procedures were limited or stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic to minimize risk of the viral spread. Patients with COVID-19 who are receiving opioids treatment can be more susceptible to respiratory depression and the absorption of fentanyl drug during transdermal administration such as fentanyl patch may increase with fever and could increase opioid side-effects. Whereas, patients who are prescribed transdermal opioids drugs shows the side effects such as sedation, nausea and vomiting, and respiratory depression. Thus, global topical pain relief market had a negative impact due to COVID-19.

North America accounted for the majority of the global topical pain relief market share in 2019 and is anticipated remain dominant during the forecast period. This is attributed to the early approval of topical pain relief medications and high adoption of over-the-counter pain relief products in this region. Furthermore, due to presence of majority of key players boost the growth of the topical pain relief market in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness lucrative growth, owing to increase in affordability, surge in healthcare expenditure, and rise in awareness toward safe pain relief products in this region.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4663

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

• By therapeutic class, the non-opioids segment accounted for nearly 71.4% share of the global topical pain relief market in 2019

• By formulation, the patch segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

• By type, the prescription pain relief segment held largest topical pain relief market share in 2019 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period

• By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027.

• By region, Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative topical pain relief market growth opportunities and grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027.

𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Proton Therapy Market

Equine Healthcare Market

𝐀𝐥𝐬𝐨 𝐑𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐁𝐥𝐨𝐠:

Singapore Disposable Blood Bag Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-disposable-blood-bag-market.html

Singapore Minimally Invasive Glaucoma Surgery (MIGS) Devices Market -- https://singaporehealthcarenews.blogspot.com/2022/09/singapore-minimally-invasive-glaucoma.html

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.