Pea Milk Market Size, Trend, Business Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers and Restraint Research Report by 2027

Global pea milk market was pegged at $122.9 million in 2019, and is anticipated to reach $251.2 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2027.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pea milk is plant-based milk produced by the extraction process from the dried peas, especially the yellow peas. Pea milk contains the essential nutrition sources such as vitamin D, protein, fat, and calcium for toddlers and infants, which provide 50% more calcium and half the quantity of saturated fat in comparison to the other milk alternatives.

The growth of the global pea milk market is majorly driven by rise in number of vegan & diet-conscious consumers across the globe. Furthermore, health issues such as lactose intolerance owing to deficiency of intestinal enzyme lactase and alarming increase in cases of obesity across the globe due to high intake of fats fuel the demand for dairy-free or vegan food products, which, in turn, boosts the growth of the global pea milk market.

Request The Free Sample PDF Of This Report (Flash Sale Till September 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10232

The key market players analyzed in the global pea milk market report include Ripple Foods, Nestle SA, DrinkStar, Snappea Foods, Vly Foods, Devon Garden Foods, Sproud, Qwrkee, Freedom Foods, and The Mighty Society. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

The outbreak of covid-19 led has made people opt for healthy eating and drinking choices in order to perk up their overall health and immunity.

The manufacturing companies across the globe are also shooting up their investments in plant-based products to cater to the increasing consumer demand, and this drift is pretty likely to continue post pandemic as well.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER - Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/19cdd5b5defd800503ae0a96c44651e9

The global pea milk market is analyzed across flavor, packaging type, distribution channel, and region. Based on flavor, the original segment accounted for around one-third of the total market revenue in 2019, and is expected to dominate by the end of 2027. The vanilla segment, on the other hand, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.8% throughout the forecast period.

Based on packaging type, the aseptic cartons segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and is anticipated to lead the trail by 2027. The same segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period.

Request For Customization (Flash Sale Till September 2022): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10232

Based on geography, North America garnered the highest share in 2019, generating nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the market across Asia-Pacific would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2027. The other two provinces covered in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Similar Reports:

Health Ingredients Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/health-ingredients-market-A07430

Hyaluronic Acid market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hyaluronic-acid-market-A07480

Malted Barley Flour Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/malted-barley-flour-market-A07441

Non Alcoholic Malt beverages market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/non-alcoholic-malt-beverages-market-A07442

About Allied Market Research:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of the domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.